Breaking News: J&J Talcum Powder Lawsuit Settlements Expected to be Approved by End of July, Says Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding

Pre settlement funding company says plaintiffs expected to approve bankruptcy plan next month, ending the decades-long case and dismissing all open motions by J&J to attempt to dismiss almost 60K claims.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports that the multiple, years-long legal disputes against Johnson & Johnson regarding their talc-based baby powder may finally be coming to a close. A bankruptcy filing has enabled an expedited plan to be enacted, allowing for a $6.475 billion payout to almost 60,000 plaintiffs. Johnson & Johnson's talc baby powder has been the target of legal filings for decades, and J&J has made numerous efforts to obfuscate the proceedings every step of the way in order to avoid paying damages to the victims.

Just last month, the New Jersey-based company devised a plan to move forward with the multi-billion-dollar settlement offer for the tens of thousands of ovarian cancer lawsuits they'd been facing, itself already a diminished amount from the $8.9BB that was proposed just one year ago. However, Johnson & Johnson scored a win when the judge reconsidered scientific evidence regarding the cancer links, which ultimately gave the pharmaceutical giant leverage in settlement negotiations. The plaintiffs' law firm recognized the risk of J&J prevailing on new evidence that might show their product did not directly cause cancer, and are now recommending their clients accept the proposed settlement along with the terms that go with it.

Victims have waited a long time for major damages to be awarded but due to size of the class will now only receive small amounts of money for the serious medical issues they've been battling. Settlement values and ranges are expecting to be between $50k to $150k for each of the almost 60,000 claims. It will still take a couple of years to flesh through all the lawsuits and resolve all the payouts, but the process will be much smoother from here on out now that there are no more cases to be heard, says Legal-Bay, a company which has been an expert in mass tort litigation funding for over 15 years.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "Our sources close to the J&J talc litigation have told us that the case should be wrapped up in principle by the deadline of July 26th, although nothing is guaranteed. After eight-plus years of litigation, we believe this is the best outcome for all. Clearly, J&J prevailed by spending much less than possible exposure if the case went through traditional courts instead of through federal bankruptcy court. However, there comes a time when the class of plaintiffs is so large that cooler heads must prevail, and everyone must compromise. We hope for all parties involved that this is the case in the next month or so when the bankruptcy plan is ultimately approved."

The settlement alleges that J&J knowingly deceived customers regarding the safety of their talc baby powder products. The ruling states that Johnson & Johnson will cease manufacturing and distribution of all tainted product and remove existing product from sale, and replace the dangerous talc ingredient with a cornstarch-based formula.

Several studies dating back to the 1970s concluded that talc particles increase a woman's risk of ovarian cancer, and court documents have revealed that J&J knew its talc contained asbestos as early as the 1950s. However, despite the settlement, J&J continues to stand by the safety of their product, and denies that asbestos was ever an ingredient used in its manufacturing. They have vehemently defended themselves against such claims, stating confidently that they have prevailed in 95% of the ovarian cancer lawsuits up until now. With this latest settlement development, the New Jersey-based company hopes to close out their legal troubles once and for all. And J&J's most iconic brand baby powder product now lives on.

While the majority of lawsuits brought against Johnson & Johnson in the Baby Powder Talc cases are due to plaintiffs dealing with ovarian cancer, there are a multitude of victims who have suffered mesothelioma as well. Many of the mesothelioma cases have already settled as well. However, the verdicts and now the award amounts in the ovarian cancer lawsuit are going to be wildly inconsistent and entirely unpredictable, and Legal Bay says there are no guarantees of award amounts nor time frames for payouts just based on the sheer number of claims to process.

