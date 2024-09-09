Breaking the silence on menopause. More than half of women 40+ say they have experienced a change in the appearance of their teeth or gums as they age

Delta Dental Insurance Company's second Oral Health and Menopause Survey reveals women 40+ aren't aware of the impact menopause has on their oral health despite experiencing symptoms, but want to learn about menopause from their providers, marking an opportunity for dentists to help patients.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a third (35%) of women aged 40 and over say they've experienced a decline in their overall oral health as they age, unaware that some of the oral health symptoms commonly associated with aging could be related to menopause, according to Delta Dental Insurance Company's 2024 Oral Health and Menopause Report.

Breaking the Silence: Menopause and Its Effect on Oral Health

The survey highlights a critical oversight in women's healthcare: many are missing out on a valuable resource for managing menopause symptoms and treatment options—their dentists. Only 18% of women 40+ have discussed the impact of menopause on oral health with a dental professional. At the same time, an overwhelming 93% of women 40+ share it would be helpful to receive tailored advice on managing their oral health during menopause at their dental visits. Despite this lack of discussion, 83% of dentists indicate they are open to addressing the impact of menopause, revealing a significant opportunity to break the silence surrounding menopause in the dental chair.

"Our report highlights a critical intersection between menopause and oral health," said Sarah Chavarria, CEO and President of Delta Dental Insurance Company. "We're encouraged by the increasing willingness to talk about menopause and see a clear opportunity to open that conversation between dentists and their patients. At Delta Dental, we believe that the impact of menopause on oral health should be an integral part of the broader dialogue, helping women maintain their well-being and holistic health during this life milestone."

Empowering Dentists to Raise Awareness and Women to Prioritize Oral Health During Menopause

Despite experiencing changes in oral health, findings indicate that women aren't talking about menopause as often as they should be – and the stigma around menopause may play a role. Two in five women 40+ indicate they feel uneasy, reluctant, or awkward initiating conversations about menopause-related oral health issues. Yet, they want to learn from their dentists – 59% say they would feel comfortable, open or appreciative if their dentists brought up these issues with them.

While more than half of dentists (53%) indicate that they wouldn't discuss the impact of menopause on oral health with their female patients unless they brought up the topic first, they do want to help their patients navigate these symptoms:

More than 4 in 5 dentists (84%) say they are comfortable or very comfortable discussing the impact of menopause on oral health with their female patients 40 and older.

Nearly four in five dentists surveyed say that understanding the impact of menopause on oral health would lead to better oral health outcomes for their patients.

It's evident that dentists and dental professionals are an untapped resource for women navigating menopause. The survey data uncovers a potentially pivotal opportunity for dentists to focus on holistic care. "Dentists are in a prime position to help identify the broader health needs of menopausal patients, beyond just the oral conditions they diagnose," said Dr. Daniel Croley, Chief Dental Officer at Delta Dental Insurance Company. "Integrating oral health care with a broader understanding of menopause can make a significant difference. It's our role to offer comprehensive care and create space for these conversations that support overall well-being in an environment where patients feel comfortable, heard and taken care of."

This open communication and connection with patients will pay off, too: Despite 57% of the women surveyed admitting they typically visit a dentist less often than once every six months—the recommended frequency by the American Dental Association—82% expressed that they are more likely to prioritize scheduling their next dental visit once informed about the link between menopause and oral health.

Menopause and Oral Health Issues Impact Women's Daily Lives, Even at Work

Physical and emotional symptoms associated with oral health and menopause can disrupt routine activities and workplace productivity. In the past 12 months, 22% of menopausal women and 20% of perimenopausal women reported missing work due to menopause symptoms. Additionally, 27% of women aged 40-49 have missed work in the past 12 months due to dental issues. Missing work due to menopause symptoms not only impacts individual well-being, but it also impacts employers and the economy at large, costing the U.S. nearly $1.8 billion annually.

"We are seeing a growing demand to better support women whether that be in the dentist's office or in the workplace," said Chavarria. "Employers have an opportunity to address and support these issues to maintain a respectful and effective work environment that champions the oral health and total well-being of its employees. At Delta Dental, we are committed to ensuring our service offerings meet these needs for our employees and members and are currently exploring ways to do this."

Heart Health is Also At Risk During Menopause

As women's estrogen levels drop during menopause, the risk for cardiovascular disease and gum disease goes up. Yet, nearly half (48%) of women aged 40 and older are unaware of the connection between menopause, oral health and heart health. Delta Dental's survey indicated that 67% of women haven't discussed crucial health connections with their dentists, including the impact of menopause on heart and oral health, the link between gum disease and heart disease and the increased risks of gum disease during menopause.

The good news is 79% of dentists recognize the importance of these connections and are open to discussing them with their female patients. Once women learn about these links, nearly 9 in 10 women agree that taking better care of their teeth during menopause can reduce their risk of heart disease and will make them feel better about aging, emphasizing the critical role dental care plays in overall health.

Delta Dental is committed to providing adults with consistent, quality access to oral health care and resources to improve overall health and well-being. Improving education and driving lasting policy changes to address systemic issues is a key priority within the Delta Dental organization. For more information, go to deltadentalins.com/menopause-oral-health.

