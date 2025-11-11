Breakthrough Insights into Hemodynamics Featured in Journal of Cardiac Failure November Issue

This issue delves into the evolving role of hemodynamic assessment in heart failure management.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) has released a special Focus Issue on Hemodynamics, highlighting the renewed importance of cardiovascular physiology as a foundation for modern heart failure care. Guest edited by Drs. Susanna Mak (University of Toronto), Daniel Burkhoff (Cardiovascular Research Foundation), and Mark Belkin (University of Chicago), the issue explores how hemodynamic insights are driving clinical and research innovation across the spectrum of heart failure syndromes.

Journal of Cardiac Failure

A central theme of the issue is the effort to reinvigorate physiology education in medical training and reintroduce hemodynamics as an essential tool for clinicians, researchers, and trainees. Controversial topics are also addressed, including ECMO loading and unloading, exercise testing methods, and the evolving role of invasive measurement in diagnosis and trial design.

"As we explore the resurgence of invasive hemodynamics and its growing role in precision heart failure care, we're especially grateful for the exceptional work of our guest editors whose expertise and vision shaped this comprehensive issue," co-editor-in-chief and Anuradha Lala, MD continued. "We encourage readers to engage with the full set of articles, which provide diverse and thought-provoking perspectives on this rapidly advancing field."

Featured Articles Explore Elevated Cardiac Index (CI) and Assisted Aortic Pulsatility Index (API)

Featured in the issue are two new studies looking at elevated cardiac index (CI) and assisted aortic pulsatility index (API). These studies have indicated that elevated CI is the most significant hemodynamic predictor of all-cause mortality in high-output heart failure (HOHF) and API is a sensitive and specific predictor of survival to native recovery in patients with cardiogenic shock supported by an Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP).

"These studies exemplify how detailed hemodynamic assessment continues to refine our understanding of heart failure physiology and patient management," said JCF co-editor-in-chief Robert J. Mentz, MD.

Upcoming Heart Failure Beat Podcast Episode to Feature Interview with Guest Editors

The three guest editors were interviewed for an upcoming episode of the Heart Failure Society of America's Heart Failure Beat podcast, on which Dr. Belkin shared that, "hemodynamics helps us uncover the secrets of cardiac physiology—one measurement at a time." The episode is forthcoming and can be found online or on popular podcast platforms when it is published.

The full line-up for the JCF November issue is as follows:

Original Research Papers

State-of-the-Art Review

Perspectives

Brief Reports

Research Letter

JCF Ignite!

ECT Spotlight

Patient Perspective

