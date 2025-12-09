Journal of Cardiac Failure December Issue Showcases Innovations in Transplant Care, Digital Therapeutics, and Global Heart Failure Treatment Strategies

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The December issue of the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF), now available, offers a robust lineup of original research, expert consensus, and clinical insights that explore heart failure (HF) through a multidisciplinary, inclusive, and globally engaged lens. This issue highlights how innovation, digital health, and region-specific perspectives can reshape patient care across the spectrum of heart failure.

The December issue spotlights three pieces that exemplify the journal's commitment to advancing science and improving outcomes:

Similar Goals, Divergent Paths: Exploring Approaches to Hepatitis C Treatment Protocols in Heart Transplantation

With heart transplantation from hepatitis C–positive (HCV NAT–positive) donors increasing, clinicians face wide variation in how best to manage these recipients—ranging from prophylactic antiviral therapy to treatment only after viremia appears. This article examines current approaches, revealing significant practice heterogeneity and underscoring the need for registries and randomized trials to establish consistent, evidence-based strategies.

A Digital Platform to Optimize Guideline-Directed Heart Failure Therapy: Rationale and Design of the AIM-POWER Trial

A study examining digital support for heart failure treatment management, this article reviews the design and goals of the AIM-POWER trial, which evaluates the digital platform BiovitalsHF. The trial aims to determine whether digital tools can improve the use, titration, and optimization of guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) among individuals with HFrEF—an area of growing importance as healthcare systems increasingly adopt remote management solutions.

An Indian Expert Consensus on Patient-Profile-Based Implementation of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy in the Management of Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction: APPROACH-HF

Despite strong evidence supporting early and rapid initiation of the four pillars of GDMT in HFrEF, underuse remains pervasive in clinical practice. This article presents an Indian expert consensus, developed using the modified Delphi technique, offering practical, patient-profile-based guidance to help clinicians tailor and optimize GDMT. The consensus aims to improve real-world implementation and, ultimately, clinical outcomes for patients with HFrEF.

"The December issue reflects the spirit of what makes JCF so vital—scientific rigor paired with multidisciplinary, global perspectives that directly influence patient care," said JCF co-editors-in-chief Robert J. Mentz, MD and Anuradha Lala, MD "These featured articles illustrate how innovation is happening on many fronts: in transplant medicine, digital therapeutics, and consensus-building across diverse clinical settings. We encourage readers to explore the full issue, which provides valuable insights for clinicians, researchers, and healthcare teams working across the heart failure community."

