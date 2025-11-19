November Issue of Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections Highlights Advances in Right Ventricular Reserve, Revascularization Strategies, and LVAD Deactivation

The second issue of the open-access journal showcases multidisciplinary heart failure research and the many intersections that shape patient care.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second issue of the Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections, online now, delivers a diverse collection of original research and reviews that push forward understanding of heart failure mechanisms, clinical care, and multidisciplinary management. The issue spans topics from cost-effectiveness in CABG vs PCI in ischemic cardiomyopathy to insights from TOPCAT—and features a timely State-of-the-Art Review examining the evolving concept of right ventricular reserve (RVR).

Featured State-of-the-Art Review on Right Ventricular Reserve

This issue showcases multidisciplinary heart failure research and the many intersections that shape patient care.

Right Ventricular Reserve: A Scoping Review synthesizes emerging evidence on how the right ventricle responds to physiologic stress and why RVR may be a valuable marker of adaptability across cardiorespiratory diseases. Despite promising associations with clinical outcomes, the field lacks standardized definitions, consistent testing modalities, and validated imaging approaches. The authors outline current methods—ranging from invasive hemodynamic assessment to noninvasive stress imaging—and identify the gaps that must be addressed before RVR can be fully integrated into routine practice.

"We could not be more excited for our second issue because it reflects just how dynamic and multidisciplinary heart failure science has become," said Editor-in-Chief Jason N. Katz MD, MHS. "Our State-of-the-Art Review on right ventricular reserve explores an emerging hemodynamic concept that could meaningfully impact patient evaluation, but it also exemplifies the broader strength of this issue: rigorous studies, diverse topics, and insights that clinicians and researchers won't want to miss."

Also highlighted in the November issue are two Original Research Papers: Cost-effectiveness of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Versus Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Severe Ischemic Cardiomyopathy and "It's Done its Job": A Qualitative Study of Interprofessional Clinicians' Perspectives on LVAD Deactivation

The full line-up for the Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections November 2025 issue is as follows:

Editor's Page

Original Research Papers

State-of-the-Art Review

Brief Report

Research Letter

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections

The Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections is an open-access journal with a focus on heart failure and its various intersections with other disciplines and specialties within the broader cardiovascular community. The journal has a special focus on how multidisciplinary partnerships impact patient care. Published papers will span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, expert perspectives, including those with a global viewpoint, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, and patient and patient-partner narratives.

