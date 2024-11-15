Breakthrough T1D Leads Effort to Make Screening for T1D Part of Recommended Preventive Services in the US

A positive recommendation for screening would expand access to T1D early detection and incorporate it into routine medical care

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization announced a campaign to secure a recommendation for T1D screening from the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). If obtained, such a positive recommendation would require all insurance plans to cover the cost of the screening and make early detection of T1D more accessible as part of routine preventive medical services.

Early detection of T1D through screening, before symptoms appear and insulin is required, can help reduce the risk of life-threatening complications at diagnosis and allow people time to access a therapy that delays onset by an average of two years, participate in crucial T1D clinical trials, and prepare for future medical needs.

Screening for T1D is simple and easy, requiring a blood test to check whether a person has one or more of four islet autoantibodies, which signal that the immune system has been activated. Research shows that most people who test positive for two or more autoantibodies persistently will eventually develop T1D. This knowledge can help people make important decisions about their health and potentially change the course of the disease.

"As the number of people being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes continues to grow, early detection is an increasingly important step in providing those who may develop the disease with the care and monitoring they need," said Breakthrough T1D Chief Global Advocacy Officer Lynn Starr. "The ability to screen for and identify type 1 diabetes before the onset of symptoms is a major breakthrough with significant benefits. Breakthrough T1D is focused on expanding T1D screening education and access as part of our mission, and a positive recommendation by the USPSTF will help make this possible," she said. "We're excited to be joined by leading T1D experts, advocates, and clinicians in this endeavor and look forward to providing a comprehensive evidence base that draws upon decades of screening data for USPSTF consideration."

The USPSTF is an independent body of experts appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to evaluate and make evidence-based recommendations on how to improve the health of Americans. The USPSTF's recommendations cover a wide range of preventive services, including screenings, counseling, and medications. This effort supports Breakthrough T1D's ongoing strategy to expand access to T1D screening and incorporate screening into routine care for everyone.

A virtual kickoff meeting for the campaign is scheduled for January 14, 2025. Information about this meeting, how people can engage in the process, the timeline, and application status can be found at BreakthroughT1D.org. Breakthrough T1D invites the community to join on the path to make T1D screening and early detection the standard.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Casey Fielder

509-651-0087

[email protected]

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF