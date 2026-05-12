Breakthrough Targeted Therapy Shows Promise for KRAS‑Mutated Pancreatic Cancer, with Virginia Cancer Specialists and NEXT Oncology Playing Key Role

FAIRFAX, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists announced today its participation as a leading clinical trial site in a landmark study evaluating daraxonrasib, a first‑in‑class targeted oral therapy for patients with previously treated, advanced KRAS‑mutated pancreatic cancer. Results from the Phase 1/2 trial, published recently in The New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated exceptional disease control in a cancer historically resistant to targeted treatment. Positive Phase 3 results reported in April 2026 further confirmed the therapy's profound clinical benefit and signal a potential new standard of care.

Pancreatic cancer has long been one of the most aggressive and difficult cancers to treat, driven in large part by KRAS mutations—genetic alterations historically considered "undruggable." Daraxonrasib was designed to directly inhibit mutant KRAS, offering a novel therapeutic approach for patients whose disease has progressed after standard chemotherapy.

In the NEJM‑published study, nearly 90% of patients achieved disease control following treatment with daraxonrasib, representing a significant advance in a disease with limited options. The encouraging results were reinforced by subsequent Phase 3 data, which validated the drug's strong clinical impact and support expectations for regulatory approval.

"We are witnessing a true turning point in pancreatic cancer research," said Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Co‑Director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and Chief Scientific Officer of NEXT Oncology. "KRAS mutations have long represented one of oncology's greatest challenges. These results demonstrate that precision‑targeted therapies like daraxonrasib may finally change outcomes for patients facing a devastating diagnosis."

Virginia Cancer Specialists and NEXT Oncology were selected as prominent trial sites for this research, reflecting the strength of their nationally recognized, community‑based clinical research program. Through the joint venture between Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and NEXT Oncology, patients have access to innovative therapies close to home—often years before they become widely available.

"We are incredibly proud that this research, under Dr. Spira's leadership, lead to such an important advancement. It reflects the exceptional caliber of our research programs and our deep commitment to bringing promising new therapies to patients within a compassionate, community-based setting," says Chao Yin, MD, Medical Oncologist, who sees patients in Virginia Cancer Specialists' Fairfax location.

"Our role in this historic study underscores our commitment to advancing cancer care through research," Dr. Spira added. "Clinical trials are how tomorrow's treatments reach patients today."

At any given time, the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and NEXT Oncology enroll patients in hundreds of active clinical trials across tumor types, providing access to precision oncology and next‑generation treatments within the communities where most patients seek care.

For more information about clinical trials at Virginia Cancer Specialists or to explore research opportunities, visit VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, has been recognized as the #1 physician practice in Virginia in cancer care and across all medical specialties for 3 years running (2024-2026), as recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors. It features a world-class treatment team offering access to the most current treatment protocols fighting cancer and blood diseases. It's also home to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the largest clinical trials portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic – including a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials and later-stage trials through a joint venture with Fairfax's NEXT Oncology. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, support cancer care, financial counseling, onsite laboratory, onsite pharmacy, language services, telehealth, nurse advice line, and much more. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 600 sites of care across 31 states, 2,700 affiliated physicians, and research and data from thousands of patients with cancer in clinical trials across the country. Its 2024 partnership with the renowned Sara Cannon Research Institute opens the door to hundreds of additional clinical studies, increases care to more patients, and has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information about The US Oncology Network, which is supported by McKesson, a trusted name and global leader in healthcare for over 180 years, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

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SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists