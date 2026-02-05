For the Third Consecutive Year, Virginia Cancer Specialists Named #1 Practice in Virginia for Cancer Care, and Ranked #1 Across All Medical Specialties

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, a trusted leader in community-based cancer care in Northern Virginia for more than 50 years, has been recognized for the third year running as the #1 physician practice in Virginia for cancer care and the #1 physician practice across all medical specialties in the Commonwealth, based on having more Castle Connolly Top Doctors than any other medical practice in the state.

Considered one of the most respected honors in American medicine, Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent the top 7% of the nation's more than 985,000 practicing physicians, selected through a rigorous, physician-led evaluation process that is widely regarded as one of the most thorough and unbiased in healthcare.

Earning this distinction three consecutive years reflects not a single moment of achievement, but a sustained commitment to consistency, discipline, and excellence over time. Maintaining this level of recognition requires daily dedication—from clinical rigor and continuous learning to teamwork, resilience, and an unwavering focus on patients.

"This distinction is deeply meaningful because it's not about a one-time success. This third consecutive recognition underscores a simple but powerful principle: enduring excellence is not achieved through accolades alone, but through daily dedication, humility, and fortitude. It requires showing up every day with the same discipline and dedication for every patient, regardless of circumstance," said Geoffrey D. Moorer, MD, Medical Oncologist, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2023, who sees patients at Virginia Cancer Specialists' Woodbridge and Bristow, VA, locations.

Castle Connolly's selection process is entirely merit-based. Physicians cannot apply or pay to be listed; instead, they are nominated by peers who answer one defining question: Who would you trust to care for your own family? The evaluation assesses not only clinical expertise and professional achievements, but also interpersonal skills such as empathy, communication, and the ability to earn patient trust.

"This recognition is not about rankings—it's about sustaining teamwork, perseverance, and focus as well as earning patient trust every single day. Great medicine is built on consistency—consistent compassion, consistent quality, and consistent respect for every individual we serve," said John Feigert, MD, Medical Oncologist, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2006, who sees patients in Virginia Cancer Specialists' Arlington, VA, location. "This recognition reflects the values that guide our physicians and care teams daily, without compromise, and belongs to our entire care community," added Feigert.

"This honor speaks to the collective discipline and teamwork of our entire practice," said Anmol Singh, MD, Medical Oncologist and 2025 Castle Connolly Rising Star Honoree, who sees patients in the Woodbridge and Bristow, VA, locations. "Our physicians and staff remain deeply committed to doing what is right for patients, even when it requires extra time, effort, or perseverance. That commitment does not waver—and that is what sustains excellence over time."

Castle Connolly is a leading healthcare research and information resource that connects patients with the nation's top physicians. Its physician-led research team conducts extensive peer nominations and independent evaluations, reviewing medical education, training, hospital appointments, professional accomplishments, and—when available—outcomes and procedural volume data. Equally important is demonstrated excellence in human connection: listening, communicating clearly, and earning patient trust.

The full list of Castle Connolly Top Doctor honorees at Virginia Cancer Specialists includes:

*The Castle Connolly Rising Star distinction is a national recognition awarded to early‑career physicians who––after a rigorous, peer-review process––have been identified as an emerging leader in clinical excellence and professional achievement. Physicians named a Rising Star demonstrate high skill in patient care, medical knowledge, and interpersonal skills and have been recognized by their peers for their professionalism and impact.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, has been recognized as the #1 physician practice in Virginia in cancer care and across all medical specialties for 3 years running (2024-2026), as recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors. It features a world-class treatment team offering access to the most current treatment protocols fighting cancer and blood diseases. It's also home to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the largest clinical trials portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic – including a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials and later-stage trials through a joint venture with Fairfax's NEXT Oncology. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, support cancer care, financial counseling, onsite laboratory, onsite pharmacy, language services, telehealth, nurse advice line, and much more. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 600 sites of care across 31 states, 2,700 affiliated physicians, and research and data from thousands of patients with cancer in clinical trials across the country. Its 2024 partnership with the renowned Sara Cannon Research Institute opens the door to hundreds of additional clinical studies, increases care to more patients, and has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information about The US Oncology Network, which is supported by McKesson, a trusted name and global leader in healthcare for over 180 years, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

