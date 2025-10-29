BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE TEAMSTERS IN FLORIDA WIN STRIKE, SECURE STRONG FIRST CONTRACT

Drivers Force Company to Negotiate Wage Gains, More Paid Time Off, Union Protections

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After months on the picket line, 160 Teamsters have won their strike against Breakthru Beverage at facilities throughout Florida. Members voted today to ratify a strong first contract that will protect and reward drivers in Tampa, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pensacola, and Tallahassee exactly 400 days after voting to join the Teamsters Union.

The three-year contract delivers major wage increases, improved paid leave, and key union protections, including seniority protections and a guaranteed 40-hour work week.

"Breakthru Beverage picked a fight with the wrong union," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "For 400 days, these drivers stood on the line, every single day, and never once backed down. The company tried every dirty trick to divide our members, but they didn't flinch. They didn't give in. And today, they've won. Let this be a warning: if you try to test the resolve of Teamsters, you will always fail."

"I congratulate the members and locals across Florida who made this hard-earned contract victory possible," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Our members will return to work with their heads held high and their solidarity stronger than ever."

Breakthru Beverage is one of the largest beverage wholesalers in North America, operating in 15 states, as well as Canada and the District of Columbia. The Teamsters represent thousands of workers in the wine and liquor industry, including hundreds at Breakthru locations nationwide.

"Winning this strong Teamsters contract is about security, respect, and knowing our hard work truly matters," said Yuniel Sancillena, a 10-year driver at Breakthru Beverage and member of Local 79. "This victory shows the power of standing together as one union. This is only the beginning!"

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters