BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE WORKERS IN ST. LOUIS LAUNCH ULP STRIKE

Drivers and Warehouse Workers Demand End to Company's Unfair Labor Practices

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 drivers and warehouse workers have walked off the job and launched an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike at Breakthru Beverage in St. Louis. The members of Teamster Locals 600 and 688 are demanding the company come to the table to negotiate a fair contract without illegal regressive proposals and surface bargaining.

"This company has been dragging their feet and refusing to put a fair agreement on the table," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Our members don't want to strike, but Breakthru has given them no choice. Teamsters nationwide are on alert and ready to support their brothers and sisters in St. Louis and Cicero."

Like their Breakthru brothers and sisters in Cicero, Ill., management is demanding that members waive their lawful right to not cross or work behind a Teamsters picket line at their work location. The union will never agree to a contract that fails to include this critical protection.

"Our members are united because they know their worth," said Chris Tongay, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 688. "These workers show up every single day and help drive this company's success. They deserve fair wages, strong protections, and a contract that reflects the standards Teamsters have fought to build. We will support our members for as long as it takes."

"It is clear management at Breakthru realizes how strong Teamsters solidarity is at facilities around the country," said John Kelting, President of Local 600. "They are trying everything to delay negotiations and get workers to agree to waive their legal rights. We will remain on the picket line until management agrees to a fair deal."

Local 600 drivers organized in September 2025 and are fighting for a fair first contract.

"We're standing shoulder to shoulder for a strong agreement," said Travis Radetic, chief shop steward and a receiving clerk at Breakthru. "A strong deal is nothing without picket line protection to defend members. We are demanding the company give us what we deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters