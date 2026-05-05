DHL TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

Workers Secure 20 Percent Wage Increase, Robust Automation Protections

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Teamsters have voted by a 92 percent margin to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement. The new contract was secured following a credible strike threat that would have involved thousands of DHL Teamsters across 26 locals around the country.

"DHL Teamsters were prepared to take action and hold management accountable if they failed to deliver," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our members were ready to shut this company down if it failed to live up to its obligations, and management knew it. That leverage delivered serious wage increases, locked in strong job protections, and made it clear that Teamsters will not allow technology to undermine our rights or livelihoods."

The new four-year agreement includes a 20 percent wage increase, higher health and welfare contributions, and critical job protections. It also establishes robust safeguards against AI-driven routing systems that undermine seniority and explicitly prohibits the use of autonomous vehicles that threaten Teamsters jobs.

"We made it clear to management from Day One that we were ready to act if the company didn't deliver," said Alex Perez, a DHL delivery driver and member of Teamsters Local 745. "That unity is what won this contract. It raises the bar across the board and gives us the protections we need moving forward."

The DHL Teamsters National Master Agreement protects thousands of workers nationwide and was set to expire on March 31. With a looming strike threat, the Teamsters national negotiating committee reached a tentative agreement less than 24 hours before the contract was set to expire.

"This agreement demonstrates exactly what happens when our members are organized and prepared to take action," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "The company knew we were serious, and the result is a contract that delivered real gains and protects our work into the future."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters