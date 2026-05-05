RECOLOGY TEAMSTERS WIN HISTORIC CONTRACT

Hundreds of Sanitation Workers Secure Improved Quality of Life

TUKWILA, Wash., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 400 Recology workers represented by Teamsters Local 174 in Washington state have voted by an overwhelming 95 percent margin to ratify an historic contract.

The new agreement contains more than 90 provisions that will directly improve workers' quality of life. Highlights include raises up to 43 percent, pension increases of $5 an hour, additional paid time off, greater seniority rights, and improved workplace safety standards.

"All of us here at Recology are proud to have taken part in negotiating such a strong contract. This agreement is going to make it so much easier to get by," said Tim Simpson, a Recology worker and devoted member of Local 174. "Our entire unit was ready to do whatever it took to get a fair agreement that reflects and rewards our hard work. Our success is all thanks to the involvement of our brothers and sisters, the commitment of our rank-and-file negotiating committee, and our close coordination with Local 174."

Recology is a $1 billion sanitation company headquartered in San Francisco. The Teamsters Union proudly represents more than 2,000 Recology workers across the West Coast.

"This is one of the best contracts Local 174 has ever produced. It is the direct result of the engagement of the members and the planning and process that we worked together to outline ahead of this successful campaign," said Rick Hicks, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 174. "Recology knew the members were willing to put up a fight to get the deal they have earned and deserved. Every single person who helped negotiate this agreement should be proud of their relentlessness and tenacity. That was key to us getting such a strong contract over the finish line."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters