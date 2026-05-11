Presenters Announced for "TSCA Reform -- 10 Years Later" Conference, June 10, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), and the George Washington University (GWU) Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken SPH) are pleased to present a day-long deep dive into an exploration of the Toxic Substances Control Act's (TSCA) most consequential issues.

Register now for the tenth annual TSCA Reform Conference to be held on June 10, 2026, in-person at GWU's Jack Morton Auditorium and livestreamed on YouTube. The event is free and open to the public , but all attendees must register on the ELI website. Thirty-six distinguished presenters and moderators representing all segments of the stakeholder community will reflect on the challenges and accomplishments since the implementation of the 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg) Amendments ten years ago and discuss where TSCA stands today.

Presenters include (subject to change):

Lynn L. Bergeson

Jeremy Bernstein

Keith Bradley

Madison Calhoun

Grant Cope

Gerald (Jerry) Couri

Lawrence E. Culleen

Jordan Diamond

Cecilia Diedrich

Maria Doa, Ph.D.

Mark N. Duvall

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.

The Honorable Michal I. Freedhoff, Ph.D.

Reagan Giesenschlag

The Honorable Lynn R. Goldman, M.D., M.S., Ph.D., M.P.H.

Michael Gruber

Liz Hitchcock

Ryan Jackson

Rashmi Joglekar, Ph.D.

Jon Kalmuss-Katz

Dimitri Karakitsos

Kelly Lester

Martha E. Marrapese

Judah Prero

Randy Rabinowitz

Pat Rizzuto

Daniel Savery

Karyn Schmidt

Ryan N. Schmit

Greg Schweer

Marissa Smith, Ph.D.

Robert M. Sussman

The Honorable Thomas Stewart Udall

Bill Walsh

Kimberly Wise White, Ph.D.

Tracey J. Woodruff, Ph.D., MPH

Panel topics include risk evaluation, risk management, new chemical review, and TSCA fee authorization. The keynote address, "Ten Years of Progress Under the Lautenberg Act: What We Intended and What Has Been Achieved," will be delivered by Tom Udall, as interviewed by Dr. Goldman.

The full agenda and complimentary registration are available at https://www.eli.org/events/tsca-reform-10-years-later.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., the Environmental Law Institute, and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health are committed to facilitating continued dialogue, engagement, and collaboration with diverse chemical stakeholders to achieve the goals Congress set in enacting the Lautenberg Act.

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.