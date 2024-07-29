Breast Imaging Technologies Market size is set to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2024-2028, Focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast imaging technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period. Focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus on courses and medical exhibitions for breast imaging products. However, lack of knowledge and low adoption of abus poses a challenge. Key market players include AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Canon Inc., CMR Naviscan Corp., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., General Medical Merate Spa, Hologic Inc., Koning Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDI-FUTURE Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Micrima Ltd., Perlong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Siemens AG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., and Tualatin Imaging PC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global breast imaging technologies market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

Breast Imaging Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2233 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Key companies profiled AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Canon Inc., CMR Naviscan Corp., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., General Medical Merate Spa, Hologic Inc., Koning Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDI-FUTURE Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Micrima Ltd., Perlong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Siemens AG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., and Tualatin Imaging PC

Market Driver

World Class CME, a physician-founded company, offers medical education in radiology, ultrasound, gynecology, and sleep medicine. Their latest course, "Breast Ultrasound with Tom Stavros," focuses on the use of ultrasound for breast cancer diagnosis. This course is designed for radiologists, radiology residents/fellows, breast surgeons, sonographers, radiology technologists, and advanced practitioners. The objective is to provide in-depth knowledge on the anatomic and histopathologic basis for ultrasound appearances, appropriate equipment selection, and accurate classification of small invasive breast cancers, while minimizing false positives. In addition, Seno Medical held the CME Science Advanced Breast Imaging Course virtually in January 2022. These educational initiatives and events contribute to the growth of the breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period.

The breast imaging technologies market is witnessing significant trends in the diagnostic radiology sector. Ionizing radiations, such as mammography, continue to dominate the market. However, there's a growing demand for non-ionizing alternatives like breast ultrasound and tomosynthesis. 3D breast tomosynthesis is a game-changer, reducing diagnostic errors and detecting invasive breast tumors. Hospital segment is a major consumer, followed by diagnostic centers and breast care centers. Mammograms remain the gold standard, but painful compressions and diagnostic errors fuel the search for state-of-the-art equipment. Automation and AI are driving innovation, with software and services, accessories, and breast imaging systems becoming essential. Traditional mammography faces competition from non-ionizing modalities like Breast MRI, Thermography, Impedance Tomography, and Optical Imaging. CEM and Analog Mammography are also in use. Cancer-related deaths underscore the importance of early detection and accurate diagnosis. The medical device industry is investing in breast imaging technologies to cater to both large hospitals and small-scale users.

Market Challenges

The breast imaging technologies market is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of breast cancer and the subsequent need for early detection. While handheld ultrasound systems were previously used for diagnostic purposes, the trend is now shifting towards Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS). However, there is limited awareness regarding the appropriate use of ABUS for breast screening in the early stages of cancer. Clinicians require extensive training to effectively use ABUS for better visualization of cancer-prone areas. Despite its advantages, ABUS usage is not widespread, as mammography remains the preferred choice for breast cancer screening. Additionally, government programs for breast cancer screening primarily use mammography. Approximately 31%-35% of women in the US have dense breast tissue, making them potential candidates for ABUS. However, many clinicians use density assessment software to test for breast density, reducing the need for ABUS and restricting market growth during the forecast period.

The breast imaging technologies market in the medical imaging sector is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of women prioritizing early detection of breast cancer. However, challenges persist in this industry. Screening technology advancements like automation, AI, and state-of-the-art equipment aim to improve accuracy and reduce diagnostic errors. Small-scale users, such as diagnostic centers and breast care centers, face affordability issues with high-end breast imaging equipment. Traditional mammography, while effective for invasive breast tumors, remains painful for women. Non-life-threatening tumors may be better detected through breast ultrasonography, MRI, or other modalities like Breast Thermography and Optical Imaging. Ionizing technology, like mammography, raises concerns for geriatric women and those with dense breast tissue. New technologies like Hybrid imaging, PET scans, and CEM are being explored to address these challenges. Hospitals and clinics invest in breast imaging systems, software, and services, as well as accessories to enhance their capabilities. The market continues to evolve, driven by the need to improve breast cancer diagnosis while minimizing discomfort and radiation exposure.

Segment Overview

This breast imaging technologies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Mammography

1.2 Breast ultrasound

1.3 Breast MRI

1.4 Image-guided breast biopsy

1.5 Other imaging techniques Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Mammography- The global breast imaging technologies market is experiencing growth, particularly in the mammography segment. The United States Preventive Services Task Force and other organizations have established guidelines for mammography screening, driving demand. With breast cancer being the most common cancer in women, its high incidence and fatality rate among older women indicate significant unmet demand for diagnostics. In 2023, around 353,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer. As the population ages, the number of women reaching the age of 60 and above, who are most at risk, will increase. The National Cancer Institute and other healthcare organizations are promoting mammography access for women aged 50 to 75. Advancements in mammography technology, such as those reducing over-diagnosis and improving sensitivity, will further boost demand during the forecast period.

The global breast biopsy devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in imaging technologies and increasing awareness of early breast cancer detection. Similarly, the global mammography market is expanding, fueled by rising breast cancer screening programs and technological innovations. The global MRI systems market also shows robust growth, attributed to its superior imaging capabilities and increasing application in oncology. Together, these markets are pivotal in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving patient outcomes in breast cancer detection and management.

Research Analysis

Breast imaging technologies play a crucial role in the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. These technologies include mammography, breast ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear imaging. Mammography, an ionizing technology that uses X-rays to produce radiological pictures of the breast, is the most common method for breast cancer screening. Breast ultrasonography uses sound waves to create images of the breast, particularly useful for women with dense breast tissue or those who cannot undergo mammography. MRI uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to create detailed images of the breast, useful for detecting multifocal or multicentric tumors. Nuclear imaging, such as positron emission tomography (PET), can help identify breast lesions that are not visible on mammography or ultrasound. Breast imaging equipment is used in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic radiology departments, breast care centers, and small-scale users. The market for breast imaging technologies is growing due to the increasing prevalence of breast-related disorders and the need for early and accurate diagnosis. Automation and AI are also playing an increasingly important role in breast imaging, improving efficiency and accuracy. State-of-the-art equipment and advanced imaging techniques continue to be developed to improve breast cancer detection and reduce false positives.

Market Research Overview

Breast imaging technologies refer to the various modalities used to produce radiological pictures of the breast for the early detection and diagnosis of breast-related disorders, including breast cancer. These technologies include mammography, breast ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear imaging, and hybrid imaging techniques like PET scan and SPECT. Ionizing technologies such as mammography use X-rays to produce detailed images, while non-ionizing methods like ultrasound and MRI do not use radiation. The geriatric women population and diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, and breast care centers are major users of breast imaging equipment. The medical device industry continues to invest in state-of-the-art equipment, automation, and AI technologies to improve breast imaging systems' accuracy and reduce diagnostic errors. Other breast imaging modalities include 3D breast tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, computed tomography scan, and position emission tomography. The breast imaging market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the need for early diagnosis, and the development of advanced technologies like contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM), breast MRI, breast thermography, electric impedance tomography, and optical imaging. However, concerns over painful compressions during mammography and the high cost of advanced imaging technologies may limit market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Mammography



Breast Ultrasound



Breast MRI



Image-guided Breast Biopsy



Other Imaging Techniques

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

