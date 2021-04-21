Breastfeeding Apparel Company Kindred Bravely Receives Strategic Investment from TZP Group

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Bravely, a premium maternity and breastfeeding apparel brand, announced that TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm, has acquired a majority stake in Akerson Enterprises LLC dba Kindred Bravely to help grow the Kindred Bravely brand and bring comfort to even more moms.

"Our mission has always been to bring comfort and community to new and expecting moms, and TZP's expertise, capital, and connections will help us expand that mission," said Deeanne Akerson, Kindred Bravely's co-founder and designer. "We've worked tirelessly to serve HER, making her day brighter and more comfortable; this partnership will allow us to do that better than ever."

Akerson and her husband, Garret, maintain a large stake in the company and will continue on as co-CEOs while working closely with TZP Group. Bringing together years of industry experience and expertise, this partnership allows resources for future retail and international expansion, additional business opportunities, and added synergies with other brands in TZP's portfolio.

"Kindred Bravely is an incredible brand with a loyal and growing customer base," said Dan Gaspar, a partner at TZP. "We're excited to partner with the Akersons and the Kindred Bravely team as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory."

Deeanne and Garret Akerson launched Kindred Bravely in 2015 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand focused on essential apparel for pregnant and nursing mothers. With products like loungewear, nursing bras, sleepwear, and more, Kindred Bravely brings style, comfort, and functionality to all of its products, ensuring that moms look and feel their best. The brand is built on the solid foundation of supporting women on their motherhood journey.

About Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely is a premium maternity and breastfeeding brand that makes it easy for moms to find functional, stylish, and comfortable clothing. Since launching in 2015, Kindred Bravely has grown into a sisterhood of moms helping other moms transition from the bump to the breast and beyond. Named #20 in 2018 and #762 in 2019 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States, Kindred Bravely meets moms wherever they are on their motherhood journey. Its mission is to get a comfortable bra in every nursing mom's wardrobe. Visit kindredbravely.com to learn more about Kindred Bravely's dedication to delivering comfort to moms.

About TZP Group

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2.0 billion across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners, TZP Strategies and TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp., is focused on control, growth equity and structured capital investments in business services and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

