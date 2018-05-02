Bremer Bank Announces Partnership with Technology Innovator Plug and Play

The company's participation in Plug and Play's FinTech and FoodTech accelerator programs supports its commitment to provide innovative digital enhancements to meet the changing needs of its business and agricultural customers.

"Finding unique approaches to add value to our current customer relationships is at the heart of our culture," said Bremer Bank Strategy Director Dan Flaningan. "This strategic partnership puts us at the center of a dynamic startup ecosystem where we can support and influence companies that are pioneering technology that can help us further empower our customers' success."

As a key partner in two of Plug and Play's verticals, Bremer Bank will provide ongoing feedback and mentorship support to assist the startups in refining their product offerings and developing their go-to- market strategies. As the nation's 12th largest agricultural lender, and the largest privately-held commercial bank in its market area, Bremer has deep industry expertise and customer insights to share with the innovators.

"As a forward-thinking regional bank and one of the nation's top Ag lenders, Bremer Bank is well-positioned to engage with Plug and Play's startup ecosystem," says Nadine Schubert, Head of Operations at Plug and Play Fintech. "This partnership has the power to catalyze innovation in both the agriculture and financial spaces. We are excited to foster collaborations that will drive progression for their business and customers."

"Bremer Bank is committed to supporting visionary entrepreneurs who are developing digital solutions that can drive efficiency and enhance business growth for our clients," said Flaningan. "Partnering with Plug and Play puts us at the forefront of emerging technologies so we can accelerate the delivery of innovative new solutions."

About Bremer Financial Corporation

Bremer Financial Corporation is a privately held, $12 billion regional financial services company jointly owned by the Otto Bremer Trust and Bremer employees. Founded in 1943 by Otto Bremer, the company is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, and provides a comprehensive range of banking, mortgage, investment, wealth management, trust and insurance products and services throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Clients include small businesses, mid-sized corporations, agribusinesses, nonprofits, public and government entities, and individuals and families. To learn more, visit bremer.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

