Brennan Announces Hiring of Doug Lance as Vice President

"We are excited to have Doug join the Brennan organization," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Doug brings deep experience, market knowledge, and strong broker relationships which will enable us to expand our investments in key markets including Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Louisville."

Mr. Lance brings extensive experience in industrial real estate, specifically in acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and asset management. Before joining Brennan Investment Group, he was Market Officer for the Midwest region at Dalfen Industrial. Previously, he held roles at Welsh Property Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust.

"I am honored to join one of the leading national owners and operators of industrial real estate," said Doug Lance, Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "Brennan's national platform, strong reputation and impeccable track record will allow me to successfully grow the region, focusing on speculative and build-to-suit development, single and multi-tenant acquisitions, along with corporate real estate transactions."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses 45 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

