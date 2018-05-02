Brennan Completes Acquisition And Leaseback In Phoenix, Arizona

"We appreciate the opportunity to accommodate F&B Manufacturing's growth through this sale-leaseback transaction," said Ryan O'Halloran, Brennan Investment Group's Midwest Managing Principal. "Our ability to find solutions that allow companies to grow supports our investment objective of producing stable, long-term cash flow for our investors."

"With over 400,000 square feet in Phoenix, we are pleased to complete the acquisition and grow our presence throughout Arizona," said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $3 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses over 35 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

