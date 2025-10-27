Brennan Investment Group Acquires Chicagoland Industrial Building for Small Bay Repositioning

Small-bay and outdoor storage remain the I-55 corridor focus

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced the acquisition of an ±80,000 square foot building situated on 8.83 acres in Woodridge, Illinois.

The property, located within Chicagoland's I-55 submarket at the intersection of I-55 and I-355, was acquired to address the region's shortage of functional small bay industrial product. With a vacancy rate less than 1% among spaces under 50,000 square feet, the I-55 market is experiencing strong demand for flexible, smaller-scale facilities.

"We are very excited to capitalize on the fundamental shortage of functional small bay and outdoor storage in the eastern I-55 submarket," said Dan Smith, Senior Vice President for Brennan's Chicago Region. "The building's precast construction, along with its low building-to-land coverage make it ideal for conversion into a small bay industrial facility."

Brennan's repositioning plan includes demising the building into four 20,000-square-foot suites complete with spec offices, individual docks and drive-in-doors available in each unit, together with a large secured yard. Constructed in 2007, the building also offers significant car parking.

"This latest acquisition is consistent with our continued emphasis on acquiring industrial assets in submarkets with strong fundamentals," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "Once we complete the repositioning, this will make an excellent addition to our greater Midwest portfolio, now spanning 30 million square feet."

