Brennan Investment Group 2019 Investment Activity and Summary

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ended 2019 with approximately $700 million in aggregate investment activity. Brennan's current portfolio, as of the end of 2019, increased to over 44 million square feet with an occupancy rate of 97.2%.

Development was a significant component of Brennan's overall investment activity. Located in the nation's top industrial markets, Brennan commenced major projects in the O'Hare submarket, Central Florida, Atlanta, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Brennan was also an active buyer of mission-critical, single tenant net lease facilities throughout the country.

"Our nine offices, with the ability to both acquire and develop, has allowed us to build a significant pipeline of value-added opportunities," said Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "A presence in local markets helps us maintain key relationships with tenants and the brokerage community."

Brennan expects to increase its aggregate investment activity to $1 billion in 2020. The components of 2020 investment activity will include development, mission critical single-tenant properties, and well located, functional, multi-tenant, "one-off" assets and portfolios. New market expansions will include the Carolina's and Nashville.

