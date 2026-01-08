Brennan Investment Group Acquires 10-Building Shallow-Bay Industrial Portfolio Across the East Coast

– Spans 482,312 square feet across four states

– Strategic in-fill assets in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced the acquisition of a 10-building, Class-B industrial portfolio totaling 482,312 square feet across six submarkets in four states.

The portfolio includes five properties located in the Mid-Atlantic region—Farmingdale, NY; Whippany, NJ; and King of Prussia, PA—and five properties in Florida, including Tampa, Miami, and Boca Raton.

The buildings have functional clear heights and a variety of loading configurations designed to meet modern industrial requirements. The portfolio delivers a versatile, tenant-focused environment suitable for a wide array of industrial users.

The portfolio's locations are in top in-fill locations and feature:

Convenient access to critical distribution infrastructure, including international airports and marine port terminals.





Locations in dense, urban areas with growing populations, deep labor pools, and affluent consumer bases—with median household incomes 14% above the national average.

These characteristics position the assets to serve both regional and local distribution needs, while serving tenants seeking infill industrial space near transportation networks and end consumers.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of targeting functional industrial buildings in supply-constrained, infill submarkets," said Chris Massey, Managing Principal for Brennan's Mid-Atlantic Region. "The portfolio's exceptional proximity to key transportation corridors, airports, and high-density population centers makes it ideally suited for last-mile logistics and light industrial users," added Bob Krueger, Managing Principal for the Florida region.

"We continue to identify opportunities where hands-on operations and thoughtful repositioning create long-term value," added Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer at Brennan. "These assets strengthen our presence in key coastal markets and represent the type of well-located, highly functional industrial properties Brennan seeks to acquire."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

