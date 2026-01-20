Brennan Investment Group Acquires 13-Property Industrial Portfolio

Strategic acquisition targets growing demand for small-bay industrial product

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced today the acquisition of an 801,728 square foot industrial portfolio located across the Chicagoland and Milwaukee markets.

The portfolio is comprised of 13 shallow-bay industrial buildings with a diverse tenant mix and a weighted average lease term over more than 4 years. The Chicago submarkets include I-55, Lake County, Northern DuPage, Central Kane/I-88, while the Milwaukee properties are located within Milwaukee's Airport and Northwest submarkets.

"This acquisition adds diversification to Brennan's growing portfolio and bolsters our presence within key submarkets," said Dan Smith, Senior Vice President for Brennan's Chicago Region. "Our increased footprint allows us to continue our pursuit of one-off acquisitions of well-located, functional industrial product."

Brennan plans to fold the 13 buildings into its 28 million square foot Midwestern portfolio. The portfolio features an average building size of 62,000 square feet, an industrial subset that continues to see strong leasing demand.

"The portfolio's geographic diversity provides a strategic complement to the shallow bay product we currently own and manage in the Midwest," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "We are eager to continue acquiring shallow bay assets throughout the Midwest in 2026 that are located in strong in-fill submarkets."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 60 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

