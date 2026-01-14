Brennan Investment Group Promotes Andrew Mazey to Senior Vice President of Atlanta and Nashville

Brennan will increase capital allocations in the Atlanta industrial market

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Mazey to Senior Vice President of Atlanta and Nashville. Mr. Mazey's previous position at Brennan was Senior Vice President of Nashville. Since joining Brennan in 2023, Mr. Mazey has acquired or developed five projects with an aggregate value exceeding $200 million. In his newly expanded role, Mr. Mazey will lead Brennan's efforts to source investment opportunities in both Atlanta and Nashville while also supporting the asset management of those investments.

Andrew Mazey, promoted to Senior Vice President of Atlanta and Nashville

Mr. Mazey joins Brennan's existing Atlanta acquisitions team alongside Victor Segrest who will continue to source new investment opportunities in Atlanta and lead the leasing and asset management of Brennan's existing Atlanta portfolio of 33 buildings totaling 1.7 million square feet. Mr. Mazey and Mr. Segrest will work with a talented five-person Atlanta operations team.

"Atlanta is a top-tier industrial market in which Brennan is eager to continue to make significant investments," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "Atlanta is the fourth-largest industrial market in the U.S., behind only Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas-Ft. Worth. Adding Andrew's proven firepower and leadership to the Atlanta acquisitions team will increase our Atlanta investment activity and help us achieve our company's investment goals."

"We look forward to watching Andrew continue to thrive in this expanded leadership role," said Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "Andrew has exceptional deal instincts and vision. Since joining Brennan two years ago, Andrew created significant value for Brennan investors across multiple industrial product types. Adding Atlanta to Andrew's territory underscores Brennan Investment Group's commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent that drives results and upholds the firm's core values."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

