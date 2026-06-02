Brennan Investment Group Acquires 202,000 SF Industrial Manufacturing Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee

Long-term sale-leaseback with Commercial Vehicle Group reinforces strategy of acquiring mission-critical industrial assets nationwide

VONORE, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities across the United States, today announced the acquisition of a 202,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing facility located in the Knoxville MSA.

Brennan Investment Group acquired this 202,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing facility in Vonore, Tennessee, through a 20-year sale-leaseback with Commercial Vehicle Group, a global manufacturer of commercial vehicle systems.

The facility sits on 42 acres and is strategically positioned within the Greater Knoxville industrial market, a growing hub for automotive, marine, and advanced manufacturing. The property offers convenient access to Interstate 75, Interstate 40, McGhee Tyson Airport, and the Port of Tellico, providing strong regional connectivity.

The property is 100% leased to Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG), a global manufacturer of commercial vehicle systems, under a newly executed 20-year absolute net lease. The facility is considered mission-critical, as it is one of only two seating manufacturing plants operated by CVG in the United States.

"We were able to structure a compelling sale-leaseback with a long-term commitment from the tenant, while acquiring the asset at an attractive basis relative to replacement cost," said Scott Gibler, Executive Director Corporate Real Estate Solutions, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Given the building's functionality, excess land, and strong market fundamentals in Knoxville, we see this as a highly durable investment with long-term upside."

"This sale-leaseback reflects our net lease business's continued focus on acquiring mission critical industrial assets with long-term tenancy," said Robert Vanecko, Managing Principal Net Lease at Brennan Investment Group. "Further, industrial markets nationwide have seen a significant increase in manufacturing space demand because of onshoring, robotics and automation. This is a trend that will continue to accelerate over the decade."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses approximately 58 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Ursula Walendzewicz | Marketing Director | [email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group