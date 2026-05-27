Brennan Investment Group Acquires 55,000 SF Industrial Facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois via Sale-Leaseback

Acquisition expands Brennan's Chicago portfolio to 10.5 million square feet

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of industrial properties, today announced the acquisition of a 55,000-square-foot Class A industrial building located in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Brennan Investment Group acquired a 55,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois through a sale-leaseback transaction with Impact Networking, LLC. Located in Chicago’s highly sought-after I-55 industrial corridor, the property expands Brennan’s Chicago portfolio to 10.5 million square feet.

Situated on approximately 9 acres in the highly sought-after I-55 industrial corridor, the property offers premier access to regional and national transportation routes and benefits from its infill location within one of Chicago's most active industrial submarkets. The property is located within proximity to key transportation infrastructure, including I-55 and I-355, providing efficient connectivity to the greater Chicago metropolitan area and beyond.

The acquisition was structured as a sale-leaseback with Impact Networking, LLC, a leading business process automation company, which will remain in the building under a long-term lease. The property features modern industrial specifications, including 25-foot clear heights, six dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, heavy power, and excess land that can be used as auto or trailer parking.

"This acquisition represents a strategic 'bolt-on' to our growing I-55 portfolio," said Dan Smith, Senior Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "The combination of in-place tenancy, functional building design, and infill location allows us to continue building scale in one of the most desirable industrial corridors in the country. This was a natural fit within our broader Chicago portfolio and a compelling opportunity to create additional value over time."

"The Chicago industrial market continues to demonstrate resilience and long-term demand drivers, particularly in infill submarkets like Bolingbrook," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "This investment aligns with our strategy of acquiring high-quality assets with strong tenants in supply-constrained locations, and we are pleased to expand our footprint in a market where we have deep experience and conviction."

Ryan Harding, Executive Managing Director and Corey Chase, Senior Managing Director of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses approximately 58 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Ursula Walendzewicz, Marketing Director, (847) 630-8722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group