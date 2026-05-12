Brennan Investment Group Adds 64,020 SF Industrial Property in Denver's Montbello Submarket

Overall Denver portfolio grows to 2.3 million square feet

DENVER, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm, acquired a 64,020-square-foot industrial property located at 4881 Ironton Street in Denver, Colorado. The property sits on approximately 3.32 acres within the highly sought-after Montbello Industrial Park, a core infill location in Denver's Northeast Industrial submarket.

Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 64,020 SF industrial property at 4881 Ironton Street in Denver’s Montbello Industrial submarket. Strategically located near I-70, the property offers heavy power, outdoor storage, and flexible functionality to support a variety of industrial users.

The building offers a highly functional layout with 21-foot clear heights, significant power capacity, multiple dock-high doors, drive-in access, and excess outdoor storage, making it well suited for a range of industrial users.

Brennan plans to reposition the vacant asset through targeted capital improvements and lease-up efforts, with the flexibility to accommodate either a single tenant or a multi-tenant configuration. Brennan will also consider a sale to an owner-user, leveraging its basis and the property's unique features.

"The Montbello submarket continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, particularly for small- to mid-size users seeking well-located infill product," said Brian Roach, Managing Principal for Brennan's Mountain West region. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy of identifying opportunities where we can create value through thoughtful repositioning and leasing. The property's power, yard, and divisibility give us a distinct advantage in a supply-constrained segment of the market."

Located less than one mile from Interstate 70, the property offers immediate access to Denver's major transportation corridors, including Interstate 25 and the broader regional highway system. The Northeast submarket represents the largest industrial submarket in Denver, with continued tenant demand and relatively tight vacancy for spaces in the 20,000 to 65,000 square-foot range.

"Denver remains a high-conviction market for Brennan, supported by strong population growth, tenant demand, and long-term industrial fundamentals," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "This investment reflects our continued focus on well-located, functional assets where we can drive value and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our partners."

Brennan intends to execute a five-year business plan focused on leasing and stabilization, capitalizing on continued demand for infill industrial product and limited new supply in the small-bay segment.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses approximately 58 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Media Contact: Ursula Walendzewicz | Marketing Director | [email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group