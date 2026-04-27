Brennan Investment Group Breaks Ground on New Build-to-Suit Facility for Tovala in Winfield, Illinois

Project brings together local leaders, project partners, and company executives to mark the start of a 140,340-square-foot food processing facility

WINFIELD, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group officially broke ground on a new 140,340-square-foot, state-of-the-art food processing facility for Tovala in Winfield, Illinois. The ceremony marked a major milestone in the development of the build-to-suit project and brought together leadership from Brennan, Tovala, Arco/Murray, project partners, and local and state officials.

Pictured from left to right at the Tovala groundbreaking in Winfield. Senator Seth Lewis, Jack Brennan, Tovala's CFO Taryn Aronson, Michael Brennan, Tod Greenwood, Brad O'Halloran, Village President Carl Sorgatz, and Kevin Brennan.

Representatives from Tovala were in attendance, including Chief Financial Officer Taryn Aronson, who spoke about the company's continued growth and the importance of the new facility in expanding its food manufacturing capabilities. Representatives from ARCO/Murray, the project's design-build contractor, were also present to support the groundbreaking and celebrate the start of construction.

Local leadership also participated in the event, including Senator Seth Lewis and Village President Carl Sorgatz. Village President Sorgatz shared remarks during the ceremony, highlighting the positive impact the development will have on the Village of Winfield and the surrounding community.

Brennan Investment Group was represented by Michael Brennan, Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Tod Greenwood, Executive Director of Build-to-Suit Development, and Jack Brennan, Managing Principal, all of whom spoke at the event.

"This groundbreaking represents an exciting step forward for this project and a continuation of our strong partnership with Tovala," said Tod Greenwood. "We're proud to deliver a highly specialized facility that supports their operational needs and long-term growth."

"We're thrilled to see this project come to life in Winfield," said Jack Brennan. "It reflects our commitment to investing in high-quality developments across the Midwest and partnering with companies that are innovating within their industries."

"It's been wonderful working with Brennan to bring this project together, and we're looking forward to moving into the construction phase," said Taryn Aronson, Chief Financial Officer at Tovala. "As we continue to grow, facilities like this are critical to how we support our customers day to day."

"Welcoming Tovala to Winfield is more than just an economic milestone; it's the start of a great partnership," said Carl Sorgatz, Winfield's Village President. "Tovala's investment at the corner of County Farm and St. Charles Roads is a testament to our village's strategic growth. This facility doesn't just fill a 10-acre site; it strengthens our local tax base and secures a high-growth partner for our community's future."

"Investments like this highlight the strength of our region as a hub for innovation and economic growth," said State Senator Seth Lewis (R-Bartlett). "Tovala's decision to locate a major facility in Winfield brings high-quality jobs, strengthens our local economy, and expands opportunities for families across the district. This project will also provide meaningful support for our schools and local services through the diversification of the tax base. I look forward to seeing this development move forward and the positive impact it will have on our community for years to come."

The new facility will support Tovala's expanding food manufacturing operations and further strengthens Brennan's growing expertise in delivering complex, build-to-suit food processing facilities. Construction is underway, with completion expected in 2027.

This announcement builds on Brennan's previously announced lease with Tovala for the development of the facility.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

About Tovala

Tovala is a leader in the meal delivery space, offering a unique twist on traditional meal services by combining chef-crafted meals with smart oven technology. With the simple scan of a QR code, customers can enjoy fresh, pre-prepped meals that cook automatically, creating a seamless, stress-free dining experience. The Tovala app expands this convenience by unlocking hundreds of chef-tested recipes and enabling the smart oven to scan and cook over 1,000 name-brand groceries perfectly with one touch.

Ursula Walendzewicz, Marketing Director 847.630.8722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group