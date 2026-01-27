Brennan Investment Group Acquires 56,000 SF Industrial Facility in Cincinnati's Airport Submarket

Sale-Leaseback Transaction Adds to Brennan's Midwest Portfolio of 28M SF

HEBRON, Ky., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("BIG"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced it has acquired a 56,000 square foot light industrial facility on approximately five acres located at 1010 Petersburg Road in Hebron, Kentucky. The acquisition was structured as a sale-leaseback with an established rubber and plastics manufacturing company that has occupied the building for over 10 years.

Brennan Investment Group expands its Midwest footprint with the acquisition of a 56,000-square-foot light industrial facility in Cincinnati’s highly sought-after Airport submarket. The sale-leaseback transaction further strengthens Brennan’s growing Ohio presence and adds another institutional-quality asset to its 28-million-square-foot Midwest portfolio.

The Property is located within the highly sought-after Airport submarket of Cincinnati, just two miles from CVG International Airport and approximately five miles from Interstates 275 and 75. The building is situated within the Airpark International Corridor, a fully-built-out, master-planned industrial park with a vacancy rate of under 5%.

"This acquisition represented a compelling sale-leaseback opportunity in one of the tightest industrial submarkets in the region," said Doug Lance, Senior Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "We acquired a high-quality facility in a submarket with very low vacancy and signed a long-term lease with an established company that has been a long-term occupant in the facility."

Just last year, Brennan Investment Group acquired an adjacent 100,000 square foot industrial asset further strengthening its presence in the submarket.

"This transaction aligns perfectly with our strategy, tactic and regional growth objectives," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "This marks another successful acquisition in the Ohio region strengthening our Midwest portfolio with an institutional-quality asset in a premier in-fill location."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

