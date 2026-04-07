Brennan Investment Group Acquires Two Class A Industrial Buildings in Nashville

-Buildings built to meet Middle Tennessee's demand for modern distribution facilities driven by strong population growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two newly constructed distribution buildings totaling 225,000 square feet located at 1022-1024 Louisville Highway in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. The infill property is located thirteen miles north of downtown Nashville and less than one mile from Interstate-65. This location provides convenient access to Nashville's three major interstate routes and an abundant labor pool. The two buildings are currently 30% leased to three tenants.

Two newly constructed Class A industrial buildings totaling 225,000 square feet at 1022–1024 Louisville Highway in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, strategically located in North Nashville’s infill submarket.

The 123,000- and 102,000-square foot rear load industrial buildings were delivered in 2024 and can accommodate up to four tenants each. Building depths range between 200 and 220 feet to allow for efficient tenant demising. The buildings feature modern amenities, including ample dock doors, 30-foot clear heights, and ESFR sprinkler systems.

"Nashville's high barriers to entry and strong demographic trends have created a shortage of infill shallow-bay industrial supply in North Nashville," said Andrew Mazey, Brennan's Senior Vice President for the Nashville and Atlanta Regions. "Our ability to demise each building into smaller suite sizes will attract both last-mile and regional distribution users who have limited options for Class A space in the area."

"Nashville is a key regional logistics hub, experiencing rapid population growth, rental rate growth, and one of the lowest industrial vacancy rates in the US," said Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "Given Nashville's strong demographics and high barriers to entry, Brennan intends to allocate additional capital to this region in the near future."

"We are excited to add this property to our Nashville portfolio, which marks Brennan's eighth investment in Nashville since 2021," said Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "This acquisition fits Brennan's strategy to acquire functional, multi-tenant assets in high-growth, land-constrained submarkets throughout the United States."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group