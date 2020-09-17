Brennan Investment Group Announces Hiring Of Marty Alston As Managing Director, Capital Markets

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Marty Alston has joined the company as Managing Director, Capital Markets. Among the key duties is to bring new opportunities to existing institutional capital relationships. Mr. Alston will oversee the company's institutional debt and equity capital relationships across the platform.

"Over the last decade, we've enjoyed the support of key institutional capital relationships that have helped us grow from a local start-up to a national owner and operator with 45 million square feet," said Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "In the future, we will see increased opportunities in both development and in corporate real estate acquisitions, driven by e-commerce, data centers, robotics and, inevitably, supply chain reconfigurations. Marty's role is to ensure our partners see and understand those investments and when appropriate, join us in these investments."

Mr. Alston brings extensive capital markets expertise across a variety of strategies, structures and platforms. Before joining Brennan Investment Group, Mr. Alston was Senior Vice President, Distribution at Threadmark, where he was responsible for sourcing capital across North America for real estate, infrastructure and credit strategies. Previously, he held a senior capital raising position with Bentall Kennedy, was Managing Director and Principal of Fifield Companies, and was a Partner with Capri Capital.

"It's a distinct privilege to join a team with a top brand in industrial real estate and an enviable track record for exceeding return expectations," said Marty Alston, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Brennan Investment Group. "I've known Mike Brennan for over 30 years, and he has a genuine commitment of putting investors first, a cultural attribute that runs through the firm and clearly an important driver of the company's success."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 45 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Mandarino

[email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group

Related Links

http://brennanllc.com

