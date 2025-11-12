Brent Mullins Joins Ruder Finn as SVP, Talent and Partnerships

Senior-level hire emphasizes agency's expansion of digital marketing and talent acquisition expertise

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, announced today that Brent Mullins has joined as SVP, Talent and Partnerships. Brent will report to Ruder Finn's Head of Digital, Eric Petersen, as a strategic lead in bolstering the agency's celebrity and influencer engagement capabilities.

Brent Mullins, SVP, Talent and Partnerships at Ruder Finn

Brent is a seasoned marketing specialist with over 20 years of experience developing integrated marketing strategies and talent partnerships across industries. Brent brings both talent agency and artist management expertise and specializes in keeping brands at the forefront of culture through the negotiation and management of agreements spanning advertisements, sponsorships, film, TV, live performances, and digital content.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Brent to the Digital Integration Group at Ruder Finn," said Eric Petersen, EVP, Head of Digital. "Brent brings deep experience across entertainment, music, sports, and brand partnerships that will be transformative for our clients. His track record of helping brands connect with the right talent will help us deliver partnerships that drive real, measurable impact for our clients."

Brent's role strategically strengthens Ruder Finn's Digital Integration Group's broad partnership capabilities spanning influencer marketing and talent acquisition. He will be working closely across practice areas including Brand Experience, Technology, and Healthcare to build and strengthen meaningful talent relations for brands.

"Ruder Finn has a long track record of pushing what's next, from redefining storytelling in the digital age to leading with AI, data, and emerging technologies that shape how brands connect with culture," said Mullins. "My career has been built at the intersection of entertainment, partnerships, brand strategy, and storytelling, and I'm eager to help clients deliver work that's culturally resonant, creatively impactful, and built for what's ahead. I'm excited to join Ruder Finn and be part of an independent agency with global scale and a culture rooted in curiosity, collaboration, and genuine kindness."

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com .

