Brent Wouters Named CEO of the Thompson Family Office to Lead Strategic Growth and Development

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thompson Family Office, representing the business interests of the J Cleo Thompson, Sr. and J Cleo Thompson, Jr. family, has appointed Brent Wouters as Chief Executive Officer of the Thompson Family Office as of July 2025.

Mr. Wouters brings proven leadership in CEO, CFO, investment, and engineering roles. His global experience spans 60 countries across multiple industries including investment management, aviation, aerospace and defense, industrials, automotive, and financial services. Mr. Wouters has delivered successful transformations and growth at aircraft management company Jet Linx Aviation, aircraft manufacturer Cirrus Aircraft, adventure outdoor company Iron Valley Supply, and hybrid electric luxury car company Karma Automotive, along with a background in equity analysis at Truist Securities (formerly SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey) and engineering at Delta Air Lines. Mr. Wouters is a Wall Street Journal award-winning investment and financial analyst, speaks multiple languages, and holds a B.A. in Math and Physics, an M.S. in Aerospace Engineering, an MBA, and a private pilot license.

In his new role as CEO of the Thompson Family Office, Mr. Wouters is guiding continued growth in the J Cleo Thompson energy business with new oil and gas investments as well as emerging energy opportunities. Mr. Wouters is also expanding the Thompson Family Office's extensive ranch and luxury home real estate portfolio across the U.S. and international locations. The Thompson Family Office owns and operates ranches throughout Texas and operates an exquisite collection of luxury single family homes throughout the U.S. via its subsidiary Amasé. Mr. Wouters will also manage the company's private company investments and portfolio of public securities.

"I am very fortunate to join Christy Thompson and The Thompson Family office with such an important legacy and diverse business interests. It has been a pleasure to relocate to this vibrant Dallas community, and I see tremendous opportunities to build and invest in projects that create lasting value across all business segments," said Brent Wouters, CEO. "Our goal is to continue to strengthen our energy, luxury rental, and private and public investments in a manner that supports thoughtful development and strong partnerships."

About the Thompson Family Office

The Thompson Family Office, led by its principal Christy Thompson, represents the business interests and legacy of J. Cleo Thompson Jr., one of Dallas' most respected oil and gas wildcatters and a pioneering independent oil and gas operator who helped shape the Texas energy industry. Mr. Thompson Jr. built a reputation for identifying and developing oil and gas opportunities across the United States and played a significant role in the growth of independent energy operations in Texas, and the family's presence in business and philanthropic communities. Today, the Thompson Family Office, based in Dallas, operates as an investment and operating company platform focused on oil and gas operations, ranch and land management, real estate development, luxury hospitality, and private investments.

SOURCE J Cleo