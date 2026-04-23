James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholarship continues family legacy of leadership, service and legal excellence

DALLAS, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Endowed Scholarship continues to shape the future of the legal profession by opening the doors of SMU Dedman School of Law to one exceptional incoming student each year through a full-tuition, three-year scholarship.

Established in 1984 by Mr. and Mrs. James Cleo Thompson, Jr., and Mrs. James Cleo Thompson, Sr., the endowed scholarship honors a family whose legacy is deeply rooted in the Dallas legal community and the broader SMU family. The scholarship recognizes students who combine outstanding academic achievement with demonstrated leadership, professional experience and a strong commitment to community service.

Each year, the James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholarship is awarded to one incoming Dedman Law student, creating life-changing access for future attorneys whose academic excellence and civic leadership reflect the values of the Thompson family.

A Dallas legal legacy and SMU family tradition

The Thompson family's story is woven into the fabric of Dallas leadership, philanthropy and the legal profession. James Cleo Thompson, Sr. built a respected legacy through his close ties to the Dallas legal and business community and his commitment to civic leadership. His son, James Cleo Thompson, Jr., continued that tradition through his own leadership and longstanding relationship with SMU as an undergraduate alumnus and former Mustang football student-athlete. Today, that multigenerational commitment continues through Christy Thompson, daughter of James Cleo Thompson, Jr., whose support of the endowed scholarship ensures that her family's legacy remains deeply connected to the future of SMU Dedman School of Law.

"For our family, this scholarship has always been about investing in individuals whose leadership will extend far beyond the classroom," said Christy Thompson, the principal of the J Cleo Thompson Family Office. "My grandfather and father both believed deeply in education, character and service and the exceptional educational opportunities at SMU. Continuing this scholarship at Dedman Law is a meaningful way to honor their legacy while helping future legal leaders build their own."

A scholarship that transforms futures

The James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholarship remains one of Dedman Law's premier merit awards and plays an important role in recruiting students whose excellence is evident not only in the classroom, but in the communities they serve.

"We are profoundly grateful to Christy Thompson and the Thompson family for sustaining this extraordinary legacy of generosity," said Jason P. Nance, Judge James Noel Dean and Professor of Law at SMU Dedman School of Law. "This endowed scholarship allows us to attract exceptional students who embody academic achievement, leadership and service. It is an investment in future lawyers whose impact will be felt across the profession and in the communities they lead."

As SMU Dedman School of Law continues to strengthen its national reputation, scholarships like this ensure the school can continue attracting highly accomplished students prepared to lead with purpose. The Thompson family's enduring support stands as a powerful example of how legacy philanthropy can shape generations of legal leaders while deepening the longstanding ties between SMU, Dallas and the legal profession.

The James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Endowed Scholarship Fund Recipients

Mr. and Mrs. James Cleo Thompson, Jr., and Mrs. James Cleo Thompson, Sr., created this endowment in 1984. James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholars are students who show high academic performance in their undergraduate education and demonstrate valuable traits as community citizens, including service in leadership positions, experience in the workplace, and volunteer commitment to the community.

Slade Netterville '29 2026 James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholar J.D. Candidate, SMU Dedman School of Law B.S., Finance, summa cum laude, Louisiana Tech University

Hailey Soupiset '28 2025 James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholar J.D. Candidate, SMU Dedman School of LawB.A., Political Science, magna cum laude, Baylor University

Mary Grace Young '27 2024 James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholar J.D. Candidate, SMU Dedman School of LawB.A., Communication and Leadership, The University of Texas at Austin

Haylee Bernard '26 2023 James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholar J.D. Candidate, SMU Dedman School of LawB.B.A., Corporate Communications, Baylor University

Harrison Jenkins '25 2022 James Cleo Thompson, Sr. Scholar Associate, A&O Shearman B.S., Mechanical Engineering, Baylor University

About the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office

Based in Dallas, the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office manages the investment portfolio and legacy of J. Cleo Thompson Jr., a pioneering figure in the Texas energy industry. Today, the Family Office operates as a multi-disciplinary investment platform with core holdings in oil and gas operations, ranch and land management, real estate development, luxury hospitality, and private equity. The firm remains committed to the entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic values established by its founder.

SOURCE J Cleo