J. Cleo Thompson Family Office, Led by Christy Thompson, Announces Strategic Expansion of Oil & Gas Portfolio; Partners with Bank of America Private Bank for Mineral Management Services

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. Cleo Thompson Family Office, led by Principal Christy Thompson, today announced a significant acceleration of its investments in the oil and gas sector. To support this growth and optimize its diversifying energy portfolio, the Family Office has entered into a strategic relationship with Bank of America Energy Wealth Management for comprehensive administrative and asset management services.

The J. Cleo Thompson Family Office currently maintains extensive non-operating mineral and working interests across seven states. As the firm aggressively pursues new acquisition and development opportunities, it has enlisted Bank of America's specialized mineral management team to provide institutional-grade back-office support. This includes advanced mineral lease analysis, enhanced reserve forecasting for working interests, and streamlined management of the firm's expanding asset base.

"Bank of America has been a steadfast partner to our family for years," said Christy Thompson, Principal of the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office. "As we enter this next phase of aggressive growth in our oil and gas investments, their technical expertise and sophisticated management platform will be instrumental. This partnership allows us to scale rapidly while maintaining the rigorous oversight that has defined our family's legacy in the energy industry."

"As energy families scale across multiple basins, disciplined mineral management becomes essential to protecting long-term value," said Andrew Dock, Head of the Energy Wealth Management Group at Bank of America. "Our role is to bring institutional-quality analysis, rigorous oversight, and deep basin-level expertise to help families like the Thompsons make informed decisions, optimize cash flow, and confidently grow complex oil and gas portfolios."

By leveraging Bank of America's specialized infrastructure, the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office aims to increase operational efficiency and gain deeper data-driven insights into its multi-state portfolio performance.

"Our responsibility is to serve as a true extension of the family office connecting mineral management, investment strategy, and long-term planning into a single, coordinated relationship," said Rick Mason, Managing Director and Private Client Advisor at Bank of America Private Bank.

About the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office

Based in Dallas, the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office manages the investment portfolio and legacy of J. Cleo Thompson Jr., a pioneering figure in the Texas energy industry. Today, the Family Office operates as a multi-disciplinary investment platform with core holdings in oil and gas operations, ranch and land management, real estate development, luxury hospitality via its subsidiary Amasé (www.amase.com), and private equity. The firm remains committed to the entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic values established by its founder.

SOURCE J Cleo