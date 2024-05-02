Brett Pitts Joins DailyPay's Board of Directors

The former head of BMO Financial Group's North American Treasury and Payment Solutions and seasoned banking executive brings a wealth of industry knowledge and insight to DailyPay

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a worktech company and the leading provider of earned wage access, today announced that Brett Pitts has joined its Board of Directors. Pitts, an accomplished leader in the banking and payments industries, brings decades of experience to DailyPay from prominent financial institutions and financial services companies where he drove innovation as an executive leader and board member.

Brett Pitts, Newest Member of DailyPay's Board of Directors

"Brett's industry acumen stemming from decades of leadership positions at some of the world's largest financial institutions will be valuable to us as we continue to grow and innovate our workforce technology platform," said Kevin Coop, CEO, DailyPay. "Brett has been a trailblazer in the banking and payments space, both in commercial and consumer financial services, and we look forward to having him on DailyPay's Board of Directors."

With 25 years of experience in banking/financial services and over 30 years in the digital technology space, Pitts most recently served as the Head of North American Treasury and Payments Solutions at BMO Financial Group. His extensive purview included cash management, commercial deposits, corporate cards, BMO's business-to-business (B2B) digital and payment strategies, and managing the payments infrastructure for the enterprise. Before this role, Pitts served as BMO Financial Group's Chief Digital Officer leading the bank's digital portfolio, overseeing the North American virtual channel experiences and operations for digital and the North American Customer Contact Centers.

Before joining BMO, Pitts spent 17 years at Wells Fargo, most recently as the Executive Vice President and Group Head of Digital, responsible for all aspects of the bank's digital channels and experiences for the company's retail customers, including consumer, small business, wealth, and digital payments. This included accountability for almost 30 million active digital customers and over 5.5 billion interactions per year.

"DailyPay has created a game-changing innovation at the intersection of payroll and banking, leading an entirely whole new industry that disrupts the historical, more constrained ways that money has moved from employer to employee," said Brett Pitts. "I look forward to leveraging my customer, technology, and operational perspectives as DailyPay accelerates its growth and adds more value to the employer-employee relationship."

Pitts obtained an MBA in Management Information Systems from the Eller Graduate

School of Management at the University of Arizona. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Pitts has served on several boards and advisory groups, including Moneris, The Clearing House, Early Warning Services, and Kids Help Phone.

About DailyPay, Inc.

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

