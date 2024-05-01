DailyPay to Offer Earned Wage Access to Small Businesses Nationwide

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , a leading worktech company whose clients include America's leading employers, is expanding its capabilities by bringing its industry-leading earned wage access solution to small businesses nationwide. This marks the first time DailyPay will offer its product to all companies with 400 or fewer employees that are integrated with partnering payroll providers.

DailyPay will leverage its existing relationships with some of the world's top workforce management and financial technology companies such as ADP and Acrisure for the new offering. New partners will be announced in the coming months.

Recent research from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans, totaling 46.4% of private sector employees.

DailyPay's new offering will create a turn-key onboarding and SaaS-like experience for small businesses, enabling them to sign up in minutes. Once enrolled, millions of these small businesses will have the ability to offer their employees the financial wellness benefit of earned wage access that empowers them with choice and control over their earned pay. With this financial flexibility, users can pay bills on time and avoid more expensive financial solutions to make ends meet. In fact, research from Employee Benefits News shows that 69% of users who previously paid late fees do this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay.

"Our new offering to small businesses speaks to DailyPay's commitment to bringing our signature earned wage access product to everyone, everywhere," said Carly Bush, SVP, HCM. "This is just the beginning of our expansion into meeting the needs of businesses of all sizes."

DailyPay is proud to make this announcement as part of celebrating National Small Business Week (April 28–May 4).

About DailyPay, Inc.

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

