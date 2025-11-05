BREWERS, REDS AND ROYALS EXTEND MEDIA RIGHTS WITH MAIN STREET SPORTS GROUP, STRENGTHENING FAN-FIRST LOCAL SPORTS MODEL

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, the largest holder of local sports media rights, announced today that the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers have each exercised options to extend their local media rights agreements with the network.

These renewals build on the trusted partnership between Main Street Sports Group and its team partners, ensuring high-quality coverage, and multi-platform availability for fans. Brewers, Reds and Royals broadcasts will remain available across FanDuel Sports Network's ubiquitous access model, including cable, satellite, and vMVPD packages; TV Everywhere (TVE) streaming; and the network's direct-to-consumer app, available on iOS, Android, smart TVs, connected devices, and Amazon Prime Video.

"These renewals reflect the confidence in what Main Street Sports Group set out to build: a local, innovative, fan-first multi-platform business that helps teams grow their audience while ensuring clarity and consistency for their fans," said David DeVoe, President of Main Street Sports Group. "The Brewers, Reds and Royals are fantastic partners who share a commitment to accessibility and excellence. We are excited to work together as we reinvent the local sports media landscape by delivering a new viewing standard for teams and their hometown fans."

These renewals build on a record 2025 MLB season across FanDuel Sports Network's nine partner clubs, averaging 1.5 million nightly viewers and delivering unprecedented streaming growth. More than 900,000 unique fans tuned in through the network's app, with total streaming up nearly 70% year-over-year and more than 2.8 billion minutes watched which is further proof that FanDuel Sports Network is reaching hometown fans at scale and engaging a younger, digital-first audience.

Team Executive Comments:

Said Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations, Milwaukee Brewers: "We're proud to extend our partnership with FanDuel Sports Network as the broadcast home of the Milwaukee Brewers. This past season's surge in viewership is a reflection of our fans' passion and the growing accessibility of Brewers baseball. We look forward to building on that momentum and continuing to deliver a high-quality viewing experience that brings the energy of Brewers baseball to fans."

Said Phil Castellini, President & CEO, Cincinnati Reds: "It's a priority to give Reds fans dependable coverage, great storytelling, and the ability to watch Reds baseball across a variety of platforms, and FanDuel Sports Network delivers all three. Main Street Sports Group has been an exceptional partner, constantly raising the bar in how Reds baseball is produced and distributed to our fans."

Said John Sherman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kansas City Royals: "There is nothing more important to us than connecting with and making our games available to our great fans. Our viewership is growing and continues to rank among the best in baseball both through linear cable and streaming, and we look forward to continuing that strong momentum through our ownership group's investment and the exciting team JJ Picollo and his staff are building."

