SPOTIFY'S THE RINGER JOINS FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK'S FAST-GROWING LIVE LINEUP STARTING NOVEMBER 16

New partnership with Bill Simmons' The Ringer brings daily insights and FanDuel odds to an expanded lineup anchored by Countdown Live and Golic & Golic

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Sports Network, operated by Main Street Sports Group, today announced a new collaboration with Bill Simmons' The Ringer, bringing two of its most popular vodcasts to FanDuel Sports Network beginning Sunday, November 16.

The partnership further strengthens FanDuel Sports Network's rapidly expanding lineup, now featuring 13 hours of live weekday programming, and delivers expanded analysis, multi-sport coverage, and real-time betting insights powered by FanDuel.

Vodcast Schedule

Available on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app

Sunday – The Ringer Sunday Pregame | 11:00AM – 1:00PM ET

Kick off NFL Sunday with in-depth previews for every matchup. Hosted by "Cousin Sal" Iacono, Joe House, John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Anthony Dabbundo, the show blends sharp analysis with actionable insights to set the tone for game day.

Monday–Friday – The Ringer Gambling Show | 2:30PM – 3:30PM ET

A daily multi-sport show covering NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, MLB, golf, and soccer, complete with real-time FanDuel odds. Hosted by Joe House, "Cousin Sal" Iacono, John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, Anthony Dabbundo, and rotating Ringer co-hosts, the program airs leading into Golic & Golic, FanDuel Sports Network's popular afternoon show that has posted a 40% ratings increase since launching in June.

"The Ringer delivers cutting-edge sports and pop culture vodcasts, and this partnership allows us to bring fans even closer to the content they love," said Norby Williamson, President of Production and Programming, Main Street Sports Group. "Bill Simmons and his team have set a standard for sports commentary, and these shows further strengthen our unmatched live coverage and multi-platform offerings."

"We're very excited to bring The Ringer's unique point of view to FanDuel Sports Network," said Geoff Chow, Spotify's Head of Podcast Studios & Managing Director of The Ringer. "We're thrilled to bring these shows to this new audience."

This announcement comes just two weeks after the debut of Countdown Live, FanDuel Sports Network's new weekday program hosted by Stan Verrett, underscoring the network's continued momentum and commitment to live, original programming. Both brands will also explore future opportunities for expanded collaboration and cross-platform promotion as part of the growing relationship.

About The Ringer

The Ringer, launched by Bill Simmons in 2016 and acquired by Spotify in 2020, is a website, podcast network and video production house creating an innovative blend of sports and culture commentary content. The Ringer Podcast Network includes over 50 popular podcasts, featuring chart-topping shows such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Zach Lowe Show, and The Rewatchables, among many others.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation's leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

