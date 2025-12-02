FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK CONTINUES TO INCREASE ACCESSIBILITY WITH LAUNCH ON VIZIO

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Sports Group today announced that the FanDuel Sports Network app is now available directly on VIZIO and onn smart TVs with VIZIO OS. Now, millions of customers using VIZIO OS can seamlessly access the FanDuel Sports Network app, featuring live and on-demand local sports programming, with no additional device required.

The launch marks another significant step forward in Main Street Sports Group's direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy, bringing fans closer to the teams, moments, and communities they care about most. With the FanDuel Sports Network app available directly on VIZIO OS, viewers can easily discover and stream live games, pre and postgame shows, and original content including Golic & Golic and the recently launched FanDuel Sports Network Countdown Live which debuted on October 27.

Said Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer, Main Street Sports Group: "As we continue to evolve FanDuel Sports Network into a dynamic, fan-first local sports media platform, our partnership with VIZIO is another meaningful milestone in expanding accessibility and fueling our direct-to-consumer growth."

The integration makes it simpler than ever for fans to engage with their hometown teams through a modern streaming experience built for convenience and discovery. Customers can launch the FanDuel Sports Network app directly from the VIZIO Home Screen and access programming based on their regional availability.

This latest partnership adds to the growing list of FanDuel Sports Network devices partners, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Xbox, and Xfinity's X1, Xumo TV, Xumo Stream Box and Flex.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation's leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

