Breyers® and Bernadette Peters Re-Imagine Breyers® CarbSmart™ as an "Anti-Aging Cream"

With only 3-5g net carbs and 60-150 calories per serving, Breyers CarbSmart offers a better-for-you indulgence that doesn't sacrifice the taste our fans of all ages know and love. To help celebrate this "Anti-Aging Cream," Breyers welcomes back multi-award-winning actress and singer Bernadette Peters. Reprising her role as brand spokesperson from the early 90's, Peters knows that treating yourself can help you feel young at heart.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Breyers again after more than 30-years," Bernadette Peters shared. "The message behind Breyers CarbSmart "Anti-Aging Cream" truly resonates with me and I'm so inspired to remind everyone that aging well isn't just about what you see in the mirror, but about what you can do to help yourself feel younger, and that includes enjoying life's simple pleasures."

"Breyers brings people together at every life stage," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "There was no one better than Bernadette Peters to help us remind people to enjoy life's smaller moments and simple pleasures, like eating a scoop of Breyers CarbSmart with loved ones."

It turns out Americans agree – you can find the key to feeling young at heart in the freezer aisle. More than 83% of Americans 55+ say eating their favorite sweet treat, including frozen dessert, makes them feel more youthful than getting rid of wrinkles1.

Ready to embrace life's simple pleasures as part of your anti-aging routine? Breyers CarbSmart invites you to share what makes you feel young at heart at www.breyers.com/antiagingcream for a coupon for free Breyers CarbSmart3. Proving that fewer carbs doesn't have to mean less taste, Breyers CarbSmart is available by the bar or scoop in the freezer aisle at major retailers nationwide, starting at $4.67.

For more information about Breyers CarbSmart, please visit www.breyers.com, or follow @Breyers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.breyers.com/us/en/where-tobuy.html.

1 Breyers CarbSmart Young At Heart Index | Online survey conducted by GWI in the USA in April 2024 with 1,000 Americans.

2 CarbSmart trademark used under license from CarbSmart Inc. www.carbsmart.com .

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Breyers CarbSmart "Anti-Aging Cream"

Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Begins 6/4/24 at 10:02 a.m. ET & ends when the 1,000 prizes are claimed or 7/4/24 at 10:02 a.m. ET, whichever occurs first. For Official Rules, visit www.breyers.com/antiagingcream .

