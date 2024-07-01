BRG Adds Director Clint Woofter to Government Contracts Practice in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Clint Woofter has joined its Government Contracts practice as a director in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

With over 25 years of progressive industry leadership experience, Woofter provides diverse financial compliance advisory services to federal government contractors operating in highly regulated industries. He is a sought-after corporate subject-matter expert on key areas such as Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) and Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) for defense, aerospace and civilian government contractors. His expertise includes matters involving external restructuring, due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, cost accounting practice changes, and cost structure integration and consolidations.

"Clint has an impressive record of leveraging modern tools, standard business processes and his deep understanding of the government contracting landscape to maximize cost recovery for clients while staying within regulations, which is critically important as contractors look to do more with less in a high-interest-rate, high-inflation environment," said Mary Karen Wills, BRG's Government Contracting practice leader. "His experience and insights will be a valuable asset to our clients, particularly those in niche and highly regulated sectors."

Before joining BRG, Woofter was a government contracts partner at a national accounting firm and vice president of government contracts compliance for a top-ten government contractor, where he oversaw comprehensive and complex government accounting compliance activities and ensured adherence to CAS, FAR and other regulatory requirements.

A respected authority in financial compliance for government contractors, Woofter chairs the Professional Services Council's Contract Finance and Cash Flow Committee and is an active member of the Council of Defense and Space Industry Associations (CODSIA).

"I'm excited to join such a sophisticated team at BRG, whose integrated approach to advising clients so closely mirrors my own," said Woofter. "As financial compliance issues continue to be top-of-mind for clients across a number of key industries in D.C. and beyond, BRG's combination of data, experience and forward-looking thinking will be a key differentiator."

Woofter received an MBA from Marymount University, a BA in public affairs from American University and an AA in accounting from Montgomery College.

About BRG

