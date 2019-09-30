BRG Appoints Expert to Head EMEA Disputes Practice

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announces the appointment of Greg Harman as a managing director to lead the firm's EMEA Disputes practice based in London.

Harman has over 27 years of experience in the areas of valuation, dispute consulting, pricing and competition finance, as well as economic regulation. He has worked closely with major private and public players across a wide range of industries including telecoms, utilities and transport. Before joining BRG, Harman spent eight years a managing director at a global expert services firm, where he was responsible for the international arbitration practice in Europe and co-headed the firm's European Finance and Accounting Services practice.

Commenting on his appointment, Daniel Ryan, co-head of BRG's London office, said: "Greg's arrival at BRG marks an exciting time for the firm and for our disputes practice internationally. Having worked with Greg before, and knowing his outstanding reputation in the market in the UK, Africa and further afield, we are delighted to have him join our rapidly growing team."

In addition to advising governments and industry, Harman has presented expert evidence to courts including the high courts of South Africa and the UK. He has been recognized as one of the leading experts active in commercial arbitration worldwide in The International Who's Who of Commercial Arbitration from 2012 to 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Santiago Dellepiane, co-chair of BRG's Economics & Damages practice globally, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the EMEA team. With almost three decades of experience spanning from commercial arbitration, economic regulation, and valuation and damages, Greg will help build our disputes offering and will particularly strengthen our offering in South Africa as we establish our presence on the ground there."

About BRG

