BRG Continues Forensic Accounting Expansion, Appoints Jesse Morton as Managing Director

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Jesse R. Morton has joined the firm's Forensic Accounting & Investigations practice as a managing director in Atlanta. He specializes in fraud and regulatory compliance, investigations and litigation issues related to government programs including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and anti-money laundering and sanctions.

"As federal scrutiny of pandemic-era tax credit programs continues to ramp up, Jesse's sophistication as a forensic accountant and fraud investigator will help clients navigate these complex, high-stakes challenges," said Jeff Stec, a BRG managing director and co-leader of its Economics, Disputes & Investigations business line. "Jesse's background as a consultant, accountant, lawyer, investigator and auditor enables a unique understanding of business and regulatory priorities. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Morton works with businesses and their advisors on ERC and PPP regulatory compliance and fraud prevention, detection, response and remediation-related services across industries and sectors. He has assisted thousands of companies since the onset of the pandemic. This includes independently evaluating and enhancing documentation and support, information document request (IDR) and claim denial/audit/appeals and litigation support, ERC provider audit readiness, claim portfolio analysis, and litigation and enforcement action support, including expert witness testimony. He also has extensive experience assisting clients with anti-money laundering, sanctions, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, securities and trading violations, and elder financial exploitation issues. Morton also regularly performs investigations into regulatory violations, asset tracing and financial analysis; and manages insider threats and third-party risks.

Morton is the most recent addition to BRG's growing Forensic Accounting & Investigations practice. Over the past year, the practice has added managing directors including Ben Sheppard, Christopher Hanson, Kenneth Mathieu, Jeff George, Frank Wisehart and Frank Dery.

"BRG has built a very impressive forensic accounting team over the past year. It's an exciting time for the firm and an important time for clients. I look forward to partnering with BRG and providing excellent services to businesses navigating these crucial matters," said Morton.

Before joining BRG, Morton held senior roles at a global advisory firm and a Big Four accounting firm. He was also an adjunct professor at George Mason University.

About BRG

BRG is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG