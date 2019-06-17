BRG Energy Expands with Addition of Galway Group

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG's Energy practice announced today the addition of members from Galway Group, LLC (Galway), significantly expanding the firm's energy footprint.

BRG Energy advises hydrocarbon, power and renewable companies; lenders and investors; and law firms worldwide. Our professionals' advice is based on seasoned industry experience in global gas and LNG, conventional and unconventional exploration and production, and thermal and renewable power generation.

Galway, founded in 1995 by former energy-industry senior executives, is a full-service energy advisory firm with offices in Houston, London and Singapore. The Galway team has extensive experience in LNG and LNG-to-power project development, and across the energy industry value chain. The Galway team provides strategic assessments, project development and execution, commercial negotiations, financing, capital raises, energy marketing and trading, and risk management.

"I'm delighted to have Galway join forces with BRG Energy," said Christopher Goncalves, Chair and Managing Director of BRG's Energy practice. "The addition of Galway deepens our core expertise in LNG, natural gas and power generation, and provides great synergy in project development advisory services. It also extends our team resources in Singapore, London and Houston."

Hal Miller, CEO of Galway Group, commented, "BRG and Galway have excellent complementary capabilities, providing energy industry clients with cutting-edge strategic, market, economic, finance and risk expertise across the energy value chain. We look forward to expanding our global presence and capabilities alongside our new partners at BRG."

"The Galway team joining BRG is an exciting development in the evolution of our firm," said BRG President Tri MacDonald. "Growing our world-class Energy practice with the addition of the Galway professionals enhances our ability to provide transactional and analytical support to the energy sector, from concept development through contract negotiations, financing, risk management and commercialization."

