BRG Further Expands International Arbitration and Cross-Border Disputes Team with Appointment of Leading Expert in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announces the appointment of Michael Seelhof, a renowned expert in investment and commercial arbitration, who joins the firm's New York office. Seelhof brings three decades of experience in valuation and financial analysis supporting counsel, tribunals, funders and corporations as an expert witness and investment banking practitioner. He has testified on matters in a broad range of industries, including financial services, energy, infrastructure and logistics. Who's Who Legal has recognized him as a Global Elite Thought Leader in Arbitration.

Seelhof spent 17 years with Commerzbank spearheading its M&A activities and leading its investment banking division for 7 years as global chief operating officer. Most recently he has acted as an independent practitioner testifying in international arbitrations and commercial disputes, including post-merger and acquisitions (M&A) matters in Latin America, the United States and EMEA.

Seelhof is the latest senior hire in BRG's international arbitration practice, which has been augmented by the recent additions of Dr. Manuel A. Abdala and Prof. Pablo T. Spiller. He joins BRG's team of financial economists dedicated to cross-border disputes and arbitration under practice leaders and managing directors Daniela Bambaci and Santiago Dellepiane.

Bambaci said, "Michael is another key addition to our growing team as we continue to develop our unparalleled offering. Our clients trust us with their most complex and high-stakes disputes, and Michael's unique blend of expertise further expands our global capabilities."

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to BRG," said BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald. "Michael's decades of experience in investment banking, valuation and M&A align with a number of core growth areas for the firm and will further enhance our capabilities in international arbitration and financial services. His appointment reaffirms BRG's position as one of the top-tier advisors for clients requiring expert services in international arbitration."

Seelhof said, "I am delighted to join BRG's diverse and talented team and look forward to working with my new colleagues as we continue to build one of the world's foremost cross-border disputes practices."

BRG's international arbitration team includes 23 experts listed in Who's Who Legal, of whom 9 are Global Elite Thought Leaders. The global practice has experts in Atlanta, Bangkok, Beijing, Boston, Buenos Aires, Calgary, Chicago, College Station, Dallas, Denver, Dubai, Hong Kong, Houston, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, Perth, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Singapore, Toronto and Washington, DC.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: economics, disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG