BRG Expands Global Construction Practice with Addition of Andres Saavedra

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Andres F. Saavedra has joined its Global Construction practice as associate director in the firm's Atlanta office.

Saavedra brings over 15 years of experience in the construction and infrastructure industry, offering expert quantitative risk-modeling advisory services for projects such as nuclear plants, oil and gas refineries, data centers and airports across the U.S. and Latin America.

"BRG is thrilled to welcome Andres to our team as we continue to strengthen our dynamic group of construction experts," said Richard Fultineer, a BRG managing director and head of the Global Construction practice. "His record supporting large-scale, high-stakes projects across industries will greatly enhance our capabilities."

With experience as a contractor, owner representative and consultant, Saavedra excels in identifying risks and challenges throughout the project lifecycle, helping organizations develop best practices for multiyear capital projects that can reduce costly delays and damages. His specialties include optimizing project management processes, designing performance measurement methodologies and consulting on digital transformation and technology implementation in construction management.

"I am honored to join this growing team of seasoned experts," said Saavedra. "The wealth of knowledge and expertise at BRG presents tremendous value for my practice and clients."

Saavedra holds an MSc in construction management from Florida International University, an MBA from Boston University and a BSc in civil engineering from Universidad de la Costa. He is certified as a Planning and Scheduling Professional (PSP) and Earned Value Professional (EVP). In addition, he is part of the FIDIC Future Leaders Program and an active member in the Society of Construction Law and the Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering International.

Saavedra joins BRG's Global Construction practice on the heels of several high-profile additions. Last week, BRG announced the hiring of Miami-based Director John Boyer. In May, Director Caleb Sturm joined in BRG's Atlanta office, and earlier in the year Managing Director David Reichard and Director Roberto Beauchamp joined the practice, based in Orlando and Miami, respectively.

