BRG Leg Up Program Registration Opens for 2024

High school mentorship program enhances opportunities for college and career success for students in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that registration will open on March 4, 2024, for this summer's BRG Leg Up Program, an accessible educational and mentorship program intended to inspire lifelong learners and enhance participants' opportunities for college and career success. The four-day intensive workshop on entrepreneurship introduces rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to the world of consulting and other career options. Participating BRG office locations include Boston, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C.

"The BRG Leg Up Program is an extension of one of BRG's core values: to drive change with action. We are proud to give valuable mentorship and guidance to talented and motivated high school students across the country," said Carmen Rios, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion manager at BRG. "Our goal is to provide sustainable networks of similarly situated students and professionals to the youth from underrepresented communities in cities where we have offices."

Since 2021, BRG has partnered with local high schools and organizations to identify high-potential students. The program combines educational content, mentorship and network building as three foundational cornerstones, as well as skill-building sessions such as resume writing, interviewing and presenting. Upon completion of the program, students continue to participate in events including college admission panels, local day trips and informational sessions with BRG's experts.

"Technology, medicine and engineering aren't the only career paths for talented students," said Jeremiah Cassamajor, a former participant and current program mentor who attends New York University. "The program puts a much-needed emphasis on teaching high schoolers about business fundamentals. It opened my eyes to the professional opportunities that exist in consulting, and you don't get that exposure in the classroom."

This year BRG is partnering with schools and organizations in each participating city, including Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), to help support the program's efforts.

The 2024 program dates are as follows:

Los Angeles : June 24–27

: June 24–27 Boston , New York City and Washington, D.C. : July 15–19

In addition, BRG is offering college students the opportunity to join the BRG On Campus Virtual Forum, a series of hourlong virtual forums that will explore high-impact careers in consulting and how to make the best impression on recruiters and hiring managers. Engaged, qualified participants will have access to enhanced networking opportunities and early consideration for BRG summer internships and full-time positions.

To learn more about the Leg Up Program and opportunities to register, visit https://www.thinkbrg.com/about/diversity/leg-up-program/

To learn more about the On Campus Virtual Forum, visit https://jobs.jobvite.com/careers/brg/job/oHBzqfw1?__jvst

For more information about BRG's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit https://www.thinkbrg.com/about/diversity/.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

