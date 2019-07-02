BRG Professionals Recognized as Leading IP Patent and Strategy Experts in IAM 2019 Guides

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) has ranked several BRG experts among leading patent and intellectual property (IP) strategy professionals.

Managing Directors William Kerr and Catharine Lawton were named among the IAM Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals. This guide identifies and profiles leading private practice patent professionals and firms in the world's key jurisdictions, as well as expert witnesses in the United States.

Kerr is an expert in the economics of intellectual property and competitiveness. He has written several books and articles on these subjects, including a leading treatise on the economics of IP damages; and "does an excellent job tying the economics to the technology so that damages positions fit seamlessly with the presentation of technical experts." Lawton has extensive experience in IP disputes and litigation and is described as "a most impressive witness on the stand." She has over 30 years of experience advising clients and counsel involved in business problems, disputes, litigation and arbitration in a wide range of industries.

Managing Director David Kennedy and Director Larry Rosenberg were named among the IAM Strategy 300 - The World's Leading IP Strategists. This guide lists individuals who possess world-class skills in the development and rollout of strategies that maximize the value of patents, copyright, trademarks and other IP rights.

Kennedy specializes in IP valuation, analysis of claims for infringement damages and negotiating the economics of patent sales and licensing agreements. He has been recognized as an IP, licensing and damages expert by the US Department of Justice, US Court of Federal Claims, US district courts, numerous corporations and major universities. Rosenberg has deep experience in IP valuation, acquisition, monetization and financing. He has structured investments in patent portfolios and patent monetization programs, and has negotiated business terms of patent licenses and settlements of patent litigation.

