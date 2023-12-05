BRG Receives Equality 100 Award on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)—the foremost U.S. benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality. BRG is ranked among 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned a top mark this year.

"There is incredible value in diversity, and we have worked diligently to foster a culture that embraces diversity and drives change through meaningful engagement, comprehensive benefits and inclusive policies and procedures," said Greg Russo, a managing director at BRG and co-lead of the firm's ThinkPride employee resource group. "Our CEI score reflects our specific efforts to ensure LGBTQ+ employees feel safe and supported and, more broadly, is a testament to the culture of inclusiveness we've built."

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. These critical nondiscrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the world. BRG's efforts earned a designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. U.S. companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Nondiscrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

For more information about BRG's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit https://www.thinkbrg.com/about/diversity/.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

About the Human Rights Campaign The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

SOURCE BRG