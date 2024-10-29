BRG Taps Jeff Leibach to Lead New Managed Care & Revenue Strategy Service Line

Leibach, who joins as managing director, brings 15+ years of experience developing and growing managed care and revenue strategy services to BRG

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm BRG announced today that Jeff Leibach has joined the firm's Chicago office as a managing director, where he will develop and lead a new team focusing on Managed Care & Revenue Strategy.

Leibach is well-positioned to take on this new leadership role. As a partner at Guidehouse (formerly Navigant), he co-led the firm's Managed Care Practice, leading a team of 40 colleagues with several market-leading solutions. Under Leibach's leadership, the team grew by 40 percent through solution innovation, impactful and trusted client relationships, and collaborative approaches with colleagues offering multidisciplinary solutions to clients.

In his former role, Leibach led engagements supporting revenue growth through defensible pricing strategies, payer negotiation strategy, value-based care, population health strategies and service line and enterprise growth strategies for several leading health systems in the US. Leibach advised large faith-based systems, academic medical centers, comprehensive cancer centers and children's hospitals. These engagements consistently led to significant net revenue improvement, ROI and improved performance of managed care reimbursement.

"Jeff is not only a recognized subject matter expert in managed care, reimbursement strategies, innovative payment methodologies and pricing—but a proven leader with a strong track record of delivering exceptional results for clients," said Paul Osborne, managing director at BRG and leader of the firm's Healthcare Performance Improvement (HPI) practice. "We're thrilled to have him on our growing team."

At BRG, Leibach will work closely with the revenue cycle group, drawing on his experience implementing innovative strategic pricing and revenue models for a range of providers. He also brings extensive mentorship skills to the firm having co-developed and led several employee engagement initiatives across Guidehouse that were focused on building culture and supporting young professionals and community initiatives.

"I'm excited to join BRG to help lead their Managed Care & Revenue Strategy service line," said Leibach. "As hospitals and health systems continue to navigate economic volatility and margin degradation, I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to solve our clients most pressing strategic, financial, and operational challenges."

While at Guidehouse, Leibach spent two years as an adjunct professor at New York University's online MHA program. Earlier in his career, he served as a health and life sciences analyst at Oliver Wyman and as national program director at Camp Kesem, which runs programs for children who have a parent with cancer. A renowned thought leader on hospitals' financial issues, he regularly speaks at industry conferences and to leading media outlets about the impact of new healthcare policies and revenue strategies for providers.

Leibach earned his M.B.A. in Finance, Management and Organizations, Strategy and Management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and his B.A. in Public Policy Studies from Duke University.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

